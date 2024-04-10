POLLO CAMPERO CELEBRATES 100TH U.S. RESTAURANT WITH $5 ST. JUDE COMMEMORATIVE CUP THAT GIVES GUESTS FREE DRINK REFILLS FOR LIFE

$3 of every cup sold beginning April 10 will be donated to St. Jude

DALLAS, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pollo Campero, the Guatemalan-born fast-casual restaurant specializing in uniquely flavorful chicken, is celebrating its 100th U.S. restaurant opening with the release of a new limited-time St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® commemorative cup that unlocks free Pollo Campero drink refills for life.*

Starting April 10, 2024, guests who purchase the exclusive 32-ounce cup for $5 will enjoy free refills of Campero beverage favorites, including aguas frescas and fountain drinks. To commemorate the 100th-location milestone, Pollo Campero will donate $100,000 to St. Jude, funded in part by proceeds from the cup. The contribution will support St. Jude in its work to advanc e treatments and cures for life-threatening pediatric diseases.

"Reaching this milestone speaks to our loyal customers who love the brand just as much as our hometown customers in Central America," said Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director Luis Javier Rodas. "As a gesture of appreciation for our dedicated customers, we invite everyone nationwide to join us in the celebration by supporting St. Jude and enjoying drinks on us for life with the purchase of a $5 cup. The cups are limited, so run, don't walk, to your nearest Pollo Campero."

The 100th Pollo Campero restaurant is set to open in Miami Gardens at 4698 NW 183rd St., expanding the total number of Miami-area locations to three. Miami locals can look forward to the grand opening event on April 10 at 11 a.m., featuring food giveaways, prizes, live entertainment and more. Plus, the first 100 guests to make a purchase that day will receive FREE Pollo Campero for a year**. Customers can begin lining up at 10:30 a.m. on April 10.

What began as a small family restaurant in Guatemala over 50 years ago has evolved into a worldwide brand with more than 350 locations across the globe. Since opening its first U.S. restaurant in 2002, Pollo Campero has experienced steady and consistent growth, with 11 new U.S. restaurants opened in 2023 and plans to open at least 25 new locations by the end of this year to meet the demands of its expanding customer base.

"As we continue to expand our footprint and bring delicious flavors to new communities, we're committed to upholding the values we've had since day one to provide quality, authenticity and flavorful menu options to our valued customers," said Rodas.

Pollo Campero is known for its famous fried and grilled chicken made from family recipes passed down from generation to generation. Additional fan-favorite menu items include chicken sandwiches, empanadas, salads and bowls, plus unique sides like sweet plantains and yuca fries. Individual meals start as low as $8. Family meals and catering options are also available.

For more information on Pollo Campero, please visit https://us.campero.com/.

*Refills are exclusive for fountain and fresh beverages only. No further purchase is necessary to get a refill. The only exclusion that applies is that the commemorative cup must be present and in the customer's possession at the time to obtain the refill.

**Winner receives two free individual meals per month for 12 months. Restrictions apply.

About Pollo Campero

Family founded in Guatemala in 1971, Pollo Campero is a quick-service restaurant specializing in uniquely flavorful chicken and a diverse menu offering individual and family meals made with quality ingredients. Using family recipes passed down from generation to generation and a fried chicken recipe that is considered a national treasure of Guatemala, Pollo Campero offers tender, juicy, hand-breaded fried chicken and slow-marinated, citrus-infused grilled chicken that is always fresh and prepared daily. Pollo Campero also offers delicious, hand-crafted sides inspired by the brand's roots in Latin America. Since its beginnings as a small, family-owned restaurant, Pollo Campero has grown to 100 locations in the U.S. and more than 350 restaurants around the world. To learn more about Pollo Campero, visit us.campero.com and follow the flavor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

