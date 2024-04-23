POLLO CAMPERO PARENT CELEBRATES 100TH U.S. UNIT MILESTONE IN $190 MILLION GROWTH INITIATIVE

This significant milestone underscores CMI's dedication to growth and innovation in the U.S. and its decades-long business history that began in Guatemala. The 100th location opening represents CMI's vision to bring Pollo Campero, which has a cult-like following in Latin America, to millions of new customers in communities across the nation.

"Each step forward in our growth plan helps to realize the dream of our founders and is the result of the passion for the brand that we all share," said CMI Foods Chairman Juan Jose Gutierrez. "Pollo Campero's expansion in new communities across the U.S. reflects our larger commitment to creating opportunities that change lives and delivering exceptional flavors to families across the globe."

The 100th U.S. Pollo Campero opened in Miami Gardens, Florida, but the brand's story began in 1971 as a modest family-owned restaurant in Guatemala. Its first U.S. location opened in 2002, and the brand has maintained steady and deliberate growth ever since, bringing the unique flavors of Central America to millions. With a strategic vision for expansion, Pollo Campero has ambitious plans to open at least 25 new U.S. restaurants by the end of this year. It also plans to grow its U.S. footprint to 250 locations by 2028 to fuel the rising consumer demand while keeping the Guatemalan family's deep-rooted culinary traditions.

"This is just the beginning – if we can do 100, we can open 1,000," said Campero USA Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer Luis Javier Rodas. "It's an exciting time for the brand as we continue to grow our fan base and spread the passion that so many people in Latin America have for our unique flavors in the competitive U.S. market."

Much of the $1.8 billion CMI investment will go toward its expansion in Central America, growing its CMI Foods division, which includes wheat flour mills and packaged goods and meat production operations, and technology and sustainability projects. The investment also highlights the company's positive economic impact. It is expected to create more than 40,000 direct jobs globally, fostering economic growth and spurring innovation and infrastructure improvement.

There are nearly 400 Pollo Campero locations worldwide in countries that include El Salvador, Honduras, Spain, Belize, Brazil, Italy and more. CMI will soon open its 150th Pollo Campero restaurant in Guatemala.

To learn more about Pollo Campero, visit us.campero.com.

About CMI Pollo Campero

CMI Pollo Campero is part of Corporación Multi Inversiones - CMI. For more than 53 years, it has led the chicken market in the region, serving more than 80 million customers annually. Campero was founded in Guatemala in 1971 and began operations a year later in El Salvador under the direction of a group of businessmen led by Mr. Dionisio Gutiérrez G., founder of the company. Subsequently, the brand expanded to other countries in the region, such as the United States, Mexico, Honduras and Ecuador, becoming a key business of the CMI Foods group as part of Corporación Multi Inversiones. With more than 8,000 employees and nearly 400 restaurants around the world, Pollo Campero continues to transcend borders with its traditional flavor and excellent service. In addition, the brand supports thousands of people through its projects with social impact, such as Gran Rifa Únete a Ayuvi, which has supported children with cancer in Guatemala and El Salvador for more than 23 years, and the Campero Institute, which has been providing education opportunities to Pollo Campero employees for 30 years. This brand has become part of families in Latin America and the United States, who enjoy its unique flavor and experience in each of its restaurants year after year, becoming an iconic reference for Hispanic gastronomic culture. For more information, visit www.campero.com.

About CUSA Pollo Campero

Family-founded in Guatemala in 1971, Pollo Campero is a quick-service restaurant specializing in uniquely flavorful chicken and a diverse menu offering individual and family meals made with quality ingredients. Using family recipes passed down from generation to generation and a fried chicken recipe that is considered a national treasure of Guatemala, Pollo Campero offers tender, juicy, hand-breaded fried chicken and slow-marinated, citrus-infused grilled chicken that is always fresh and prepared daily. Pollo Campero also offers delicious, hand-crafted sides inspired by the brand's roots in Latin America. Since its beginnings as a small, family-owned restaurant, Pollo Campero has grown to 100 locations in the U.S. and nearly 400 restaurants around the world. To learn more about Pollo Campero, visit us.campero.com and follow the flavor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

