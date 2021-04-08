Pollo Campero Celebrates 50th Anniversary in April

DALLAS, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pollo Campero, the fast service chicken restaurant founded in 1971 in Guatemala, celebrates its 50th anniversary in April with a month of 50%-off deals.

Pollo Campero started as a small family-owned restaurant, using recipes passed down through generations to make Pollo Campero's famously flavorful hand-breaded, seasoned-to-perfection fried chicken and citrus-marinated grilled chicken. Today, the company has grown to more than 350 locations internationally while continuing to serve up the same delicious chicken along with unique sides and signature drinks made fresh daily.

"When we think of our golden anniversary, we think of the delicious, golden-fried perfection we have been crafting since day one," said Pollo Campero USA Director of Marketing Federico Valiente. "Our month of 50%-off rewards is our way to celebrate with our loyal customers to thank them for 50 great years the best way we can: with more FLAVOR!"

Guests who download the Pollo Campero app and sign up for the brand's loyalty program can receive the following anniversary rewards:

April 6-12 : 50% off purchase of two Empanada Meals

: 50% off purchase of two Empanada Meals April 13-19 : 50% off purchase of two Sandwich Meals

: 50% off purchase of two Sandwich Meals April 20-26 : 50% off purchase of two Camperitos Meals

On April 27, the actual day of Campero's birthday, the brand is going all out with what it does best: family meals. On this day, guests can receive 50% off any family meal, including 8-piece, 12-piece or 20-piece fried or grilled chicken meals served with a choice of family sides and tortillas or dinner rolls. To get the deal, guests must use the code HAPPYBDAY when they order online at campero.com, in-app or in-restaurant.

"We are extremely honored and humbled to have been invited into so many homes throughout the past 50 years. Offering families great meals that they can share with one another is at the heart of everything we do," said Valiente. "Our April 27 offer gives us the opportunity to invite even more families to experience Pollo Campero's unique flavor — from our fried and grilled chicken to our nine unique sides, fresh drinks and desserts."

‍About Pollo Campero

Founded in Guatemala in 1971, Pollo Campero is a fast service chicken restaurant brand specializing in uniquely flavorful chicken and a wholesome menu offering individual and family meals. Using family recipes passed down from generation to generation, Pollo Campero offers tender, juicy, hand-breaded fried chicken and citrus flavor-infused grilled chicken that is always fresh and hand-prepared daily. Since its beginnings as a tiny, family-owned restaurant, Pollo Campero has grown to more than 350 restaurants around the world. To learn more about Pollo Campero, visit us.campero.com and follow the flavor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

