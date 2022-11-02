POLLO CAMPERO EXPANDS LA FOOTPRINT WITH 4 NEW AREA LOCATIONS

Guatemalan-born fast service restaurant's newest location opens in Stanton in mid-November; other new additions in Lawndale, Santa Ana, Covina

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pollo Campero, the Guatemalan-born fast casual restaurant specializing in uniquely flavorful chicken and a diverse menu, is continuing to grow its presence in the Los Angeles area. Three locations recently opened in Lawndale, Santa Ana and Covina, with a fourth location opening in Stanton in November.

The new locations are:

Stanton : 10511 Beach Blvd., coming soon

: 10511 Beach Blvd., coming soon Santa Ana : 1325 17 th St., opened Aug. 31

: 1325 17 St., opened Covina : 1477 N. Azusa Ave., opened Oct. 24

: 1477 N. Azusa Ave., opened Lawndale : 16606 Hawthorne Blvd., opened July 14

Pollo Campero opened its first U.S. location in LA in 2002 and celebrated the 20th anniversary of the West Olympic Boulevard location in March. The brand now has 15 locations in the market.

"Over the past 20 years, our delicious fried and marinated grilled chicken, along with our unique sides, have steadily gained a loyal Southern California following that has driven our recent local growth," said Campero USA Managing Director and COO Luis Javier Rodas. "Our expansion is a testament to our legacy customers who have supported the brand since we first brought it to the U.S. and helped us introduce it to a new generation of fans."

Each location will serve the restaurant's full menu, using family recipes passed down from generation to generation. Pollo Campero is known for its flavorful chicken, which the LA Times has described as "addictive," and sides like Yuca Fries, Campero Beans and Sweet Plantains, for individual, family and catering occasions. The restaurants also feature Campero's latest menu addition, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, served with cayenne habanero spicy sauce.

Guests can sign up for Campero rewards to earn points and exclusive deals, including the current 16-piece combo and any three sides family meal deal, perfect for holiday gatherings. Price varies by market.

For more information on Pollo Campero or to sign up for the loyalty program, please visit https://us.campero.com/.

About Pollo Campero

Family-founded in Guatemala in 1971, Pollo Campero is a fast casual restaurant specializing in uniquely flavorful chicken and a diverse menu offering individual and family meals made with quality ingredients. Using family recipes passed down from generation to generation and a fried chicken recipe that is considered a national treasure of Guatemala, Pollo Campero offers tender, juicy fried chicken and slow-marinated, citrus-infused grilled chicken that is always fresh and prepared daily. Pollo Campero also offers sides inspired by the brand's roots in Latin America. Since its beginnings as a small, family-owned restaurant, Pollo Campero has grown to more than 350 restaurants around the world. To learn more about Pollo Campero, visit us.campero.com and follow the flavor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

