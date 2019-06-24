Pollo Campero Named “Emerging Partner of the Year” by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

"Families come to St. Jude because they know we'll do everything possible to save their child. Pollo Campero's generosity has impacted those families directly – and we are so honored to recognize the hard work done by their leadership and employees," said Evelyn Homs, Senior Vice President of Multicultural Marketing & Business Development at ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "As a beloved partner, they are more than just award-winning supporters — they are cherished members of our St. Jude family."

Pollo Campero has a long history of supporting the fight against childhood cancer. For more than 20 years in Central America, the brand has worked with Ayuvi, one of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's Latin American partners, where it has raised more than $28 million to date. Since Pollo Campero's arrival in the United States, it has shown its commitment to the people and communities it serves by supporting different initiatives at the local market level. Pollo Campero's new partnership with St. Jude Children's Hospital not only marks its first nationwide corporate social responsibility partnership, it aligns the brand's efforts at a global level.

In all, since the launch of its campaign in the United States, Pollo Campero – its team members, franchisees and guests – have raised more than $95,000. "We are extremely proud to receive this important recognition from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital," said Luis Javier Rodas, Managing Director/COO of Campero USA Corp. "Our initial results were thanks to the hard work, dedication and commitment of the entire Pollo Campero team. We look forward to continuing our partnership and doing more to support the fight against childhood cancer, an effort that is near and dear to our hearts."

About Pollo Campero

Pollo Campero is a fast-casual chicken restaurant brand specialized in flavorful chicken and a wholesome menu offering both individual and family meals. Our menu was developed using a combination of familiar and unique flavors in Pollo Campero's hand-breaded, tender, juicy and crunchy traditional fried chicken, citrus flavor-infused grilled chicken and extra crunchy chicken that is always fresh and never frozen. Pollo Campero first opened its doors as a tiny, family-owned restaurant in Guatemala in 1971 with the goal of treating family and friends to its prized chicken recipe passed down from generation to generation. Today, there are more than 350 restaurants around the world and Campero is accelerating growth. To learn more about Pollo Campero visit us.campero.com. Follow the flavor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

