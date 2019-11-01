Pollo Campero to Popeye's Employees Working Around the Cluck: Pop In for a FREE Sandwich!

WHAT:

In the midst of the Chicken Sandwich Wars of 2019, Pollo Campero is reaching out with a message of hope (and of sandwiches) to help those most affected by the bitter battle – the hardworking employees of Popeye's! Pollo Campero, the restaurant chain known for its Flavorful Chicken Meals, is inviting all Popeye's employees to take a break from the madness to enjoy a free meal. Taking part is simple. Any Popeye's employee who shows up to a participating Pollo Campero restaurant in a Popeye's uniform will be treated to a FREE flavorful chicken sandwich or a 2-piece leg and thigh meal. And at Pollo Campero, they can choose between fried or grilled! They can also come in any day of the week -- even Sunday. It's all in the name of chicken solidarity – for the love of chicken!