Pollo Campero to Popeye's Employees Working Around the Cluck: Pop In for a FREE Sandwich!
The flavorful chicken chain invites Popeye's employees to take a break from the chicken sandwich wars
Nov 01, 2019, 21:28 ET
DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
|
WHAT:
|
In the midst of the Chicken Sandwich Wars of 2019, Pollo Campero is reaching out with a message of hope (and of sandwiches) to help those most affected by the bitter battle – the hardworking employees of Popeye's! Pollo Campero, the restaurant chain known for its Flavorful Chicken Meals, is inviting all Popeye's employees to take a break from the madness to enjoy a free meal. Taking part is simple. Any Popeye's employee who shows up to a participating Pollo Campero restaurant in a Popeye's uniform will be treated to a FREE flavorful chicken sandwich or a 2-piece leg and thigh meal. And at Pollo Campero, they can choose between fried or grilled! They can also come in any day of the week -- even Sunday. It's all in the name of chicken solidarity – for the love of chicken!
|
WHEN:
|
November 3 – November 8, 2019
|
WHERE:
|
Participating Pollo Campero locations
|
ABOUT POLLO CAMPERO:
|
Pollo Campero is a fast-casual chicken restaurant brand specialized in flavorful chicken and a wholesome menu offering both individual and family meals. Our menu was developed using a combination of familiar and unique flavors to deliver Pollo Campero's world famous Fried and Citrus-Infused Grilled Chicken. Pollo Campero first opened its doors as a tiny, family-owned restaurant in Guatemala in 1971 with the goal of treating family and friends to its prized chicken recipe passed down from generation to generation. Today, there are more than 350 restaurants around the world and Campero is accelerating growth. To learn more about Pollo Campero visit us.campero.com. Follow the flavor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
SOURCE Pollo Campero
Share this article