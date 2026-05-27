POLLO CAMPERO TURNS SOCCER SEASON INTO A 'GOOOOOLDEN' OPPORTUNITY

Pollo Campero celebrates the summer of soccer with watch-party fuel and 5,000 chances to win free Campero for a year

DALLAS, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pollo Campero, a Guatemalan-born fast-casual restaurant known for its flavorful fried and roasted chicken, is making it even easier for fútbol fans to join the soccer celebrations this summer with family, flavor and free Campero for a year1 through the Pollito Campeón plush golden ball giveaway.

Pollito Campeon Promotion

From May 26 through July 31, while supplies last, guests can purchase a limited-edition Pollito Campeón plush. The 5,000 lucky guests who unwrap a Pollito Campeón featuring a golden soccer ball will win free Campero for a year — the largest giveaway in the brand's history.

Campero is also making sure fans are properly fueled this summer with its limited-time Goooool menu offerings for watch parties of any size.

Goooool Box – three pieces of fried dark meat chicken, four Campero Nuggets with sauce, a side of fries and a signature drink for $12

Goooool Bundle – 22 pieces of roasted, fried or mixed dark meat chicken with four family sides and 12 rolls or tortillas, starting at $63, feeding 8 to 12 people

Goooool Catering Bundle – 50 pieces of fried and/or roasted chicken with three catering sides, 50 mini churros, 25 dinner rolls or 50 tortillas and four limited-edition cups for $259

Fútbol has always been more than a sport for Campero. It is something passed down through families, generation to generation, just like the famous Campero recipes. With the soccer menu offerings and giveaway, Campero continues to give fans and families a reason to gather, celebrate and make this tournament one to remember during this once-in-a-generation cultural moment.

Along with the Goooool menu offerings, guests can add a limited-edition soccer-themed cup for $5 and get unlimited refills. There's also a tournament bracket with perforated coupons tucked in for fans who love a good deal as much as a good goal. Soccer menu pricing and availability vary by location.

For more information, visit www.campero.com.

About CMI Pollo Campero

Pollo Campero, a flagship brand of Corporación Multi Inversiones (CMI), has defined the regional chicken market for over 55 years. Since its 1971 founding in Guatemala by Dionisio Gutiérrez G., the brand has grown from a local favorite into a global powerhouse, serving over 80 million customers annually with its traditional flavor and excellent service.

Today, Pollo Campero operates more than 350 restaurants across Guatemala, El Salvador, the United States, Mexico, Honduras and Ecuador. With a dedicated workforce of 8,000 employees, the brand remains a cornerstone of CMI Foods. Beyond the kitchen, Pollo Campero is committed to social impact. The Campero Institute has provided educational opportunities to employees for 30 years, while the Gran Rifa Únete a AYUVI has supported children with cancer for over two decades. As a cultural icon of Hispanic gastronomy, Pollo Campero continues to bring its unique flavor to families worldwide.

For more information, visit www.campero.com.

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Devon Humphries

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SOURCE Pollo Campero