PolyAI Announces VOX 2023: Driving Customer Engagement for Business Results

News provided by

PolyAI

07 Nov, 2023, 09:25 ET

First-of-its-kind event explores the future of customer experience and AI's benefits in the enterprise

NEW YORK and LONDON, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyAI, a global leader in conversational artificial intelligence (AI), is poised to kick off its inaugural PolyAI VOX 2023 virtual summit on November 16th, exploring how the world's most innovative companies are leveraging the latest breakthroughs in AI to drive engaging customer service interactions at scale.

Eighty percent of consumers expect bots and AI to improve their customer experience, leaving enterprises with questions to answer: How can customer-centric companies continue to offer competitive CX at scale? Can AI take the pressure off your contact center AND actively improve CX? What's the buzz with generative AI, and how can it work for your business? PolyAI VOX 2023 brings builders and practitioners to the virtual stage to answer these crucial questions.

"This event allows enterprise leaders to come together and get real-time insights from their most progressive peers across verticals, interacting directly not only with titans of industry who've launched successful AI-fueled initiatives, but also top machine learning engineers, contact center architects and more," said Nikola Mrkšić, CEO and co-founder of PolyAI. "Rather than trying to answer mission-critical questions about customer experience on your own, in this forum, you'll get the insider analysis on building versus buying, hear about the automation journey first-hand, and learn how to evaluate the ever-evolving risks and benefits in deploying enterprise AI."

Sessions will deliver actionable insights covering various topics, including keeping automation human and putting customers in the driver's seat, leveraging AI for competitive generation and customer-led conversations in the age of generative AI. Attendees will also get a first look at the next-generation developments PolyAI will be rolling out soon. External speakers include:

  • Paul Pugal, Managing Director, Customer Experience UK & Ireland at FedEx
  • Terri DeMent, Director, Consumer Services at Nestlé Purina North America
  • Pavan Kapur, Chief Commercial Officer at Caesars Entertainment
  • Dan Savino, SVP of Artificial Intelligence and Innovation at SelectQuote
  • Mike Hansen, Director of Contact Center Operations at Carter's
  • Dan Eddie, Director of Customer Service at Simplyhealth
  • Bryan Delmont, Operations Manager at Bonfe
  • Brian Jeppesen, Director of Contact Centers at Landry's

To learn more about PolyAI VOX 2023 or register to attend, visit https://poly.ai/vox2023/.

About PolyAI
PolyAI builds customer-led voice assistants that carry on natural conversations with customers to solve their problems. PolyAI voice assistants understand customers, regardless of what they say or how they say it.

PolyAI serves enterprises where customer conversation is an important part of doing business. Customers include transformative visionaries in global banking, hospitality, home services, insurance, retail, and telecommunications, as well as municipal entities and orgs in the public sector.

SOURCE PolyAI

Also from this source

PolyAI's New Brand Demonstrates High Fidelity to the Voice Channel

PolyAI's New Brand Demonstrates High Fidelity to the Voice Channel

PolyAI, a leading provider of customer-led voice assistants for the enterprise, today announced that it is rebranding to focus on its commitment to...
PolyAI Customer-led Voice Assistants Now Available on Genesys AppFoundry

PolyAI Customer-led Voice Assistants Now Available on Genesys AppFoundry

PolyAI, a global leader in conversational artificial intelligence (AI), today announced its Customer-Led Voice Assistant is now available on the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.