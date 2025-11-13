PolyAI ranked #1 fastest-growing AI company in the 2025 Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50

Additional recent recognitions include placing #6 on the Sifted AI 100, listing in Landscape report, and being named a Leader in CMP Research Prism for voice agents

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyAI, a leader in enterprise conversational AI, has been recognized across several prestigious rankings and reports recognizing innovation, growth, and impact in AI for customer conversations.

PolyAI ranked #1 among AI companies and #14 overall in the 2025 Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50, which honors the fastest-growing technology companies in the UK. Rankings were based on percentage revenue growth over the last three years.

"Making the Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 is a testament to a company's commitment to technology and vision," said Kiren Asad, lead partner for the Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 programme. "With its 2,274% growth rate over three years, PolyAI should be applauded for its strategic vision and commitment to innovation."

The company also placed #6 on the Sifted AI 100, a new index spotlighting the most promising startups harnessing AI to reshape industries. PolyAI's inclusion was based on its competitive differentiation, market opportunity, and momentum. In addition, PolyAI was named to the Sifted 250 Leaderboard, recognizing the fastest-growing companies across the broader technology landscape.

PolyAI was also named among Notable Vendors in Forrester's report, "The Conversational AI Platforms For Customer Service Landscape, Q4 2025." The report provides an overview of how to use conversational AI to improve customer service, reduce costs, and create better agent experiences.

Adding to its list of acknowledgments, PolyAI was named a leading provider in the CMP Research Prismfor Conversational IVR/Voicebot. This report was published by Customer Management Practice, organizers of the world's largest customer contact event series: Customer Contact Week. The Prism assessed 20 providers to inform enterprises' strategic investment choices. Evaluations were based on analyst insights, user feedback, and marketplace data.

"We believe these recognitions from Deloitte, Sifted, Forrester, and CMP underscore that PolyAI is setting the standard for how conversational AI delivers real enterprise value," said Michelle Schroeder, Chief Marketing Officer at PolyAI. "They reflect our customers' success with our agentic AI platform, as well as the trust they place in us to power their most important conversations."

Note: Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change.

About the Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50

The Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 is one of the UK's foremost technology award programmes. Now in its 28th year, it is a ranking of the country's 50 fastest growing technology companies, based on revenue growth over the last three years. The UK Fast 50 awards are all about growth driven by leading intellectual property and are a celebration of innovation and entrepreneurship. Previous winners have come from across the UK, are both large and small, and included some of the most dynamic players in all areas of technology, from IoT to BioTech, digital media technology to life sciences, FinTech to software and clean energy to telecommunications. For more information visit www.deloitte.co.uk/fast50. The full list of this year's winners and winner breakdown by region and sector is available at www.deloitte.co.uk/fast50.

About PolyAI

PolyAI helps enterprises show up as the best versions of themselves in every conversation. We build the world's most impactful AI agents for customer experience, performing the work of more than 1,000 full-time employees at multiple enterprises. Our Agent Studio platform is trusted by global leaders including FedEx, Marriott, PG&E, and UniCredit to handle their most complex customer interactions.

