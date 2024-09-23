PolyAI partners with OpenTable to offer enterprise restaurants and diners reservation support using voice AI

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyAI , a pioneer in voice AI solutions for customer experience and service, today announced a partnership with OpenTable, a global leader in restaurant technology, expanding PolyAI's guest-led voice assistants to enterprise restaurants. Locations that opt in will be able to take reservations over the phone, answer questions, gain visibility in customer trends, and deliver on-brand experiences - all while alleviating staff time and resources.

This alliance delivers PolyAI's lifelike voice AI to help restaurants tackle challenges around staffing and provide consistent hospitality, even off premise. In a survey conducted by the National Restaurant Association, 62% of operators said their restaurants did not have enough employees to support existing demand. With onsite staff focused on in-house patrons, restaurant groups routinely miss between 30-60% of phone calls to their front of house (per PolyAI customer data) – meaning missed revenue opportunities and equally valuable customer touch points.

"Our integration with PolyAI is a new way we can drive efficiencies for our restaurants, and diners." - OpenTable CSO Post this

Never miss another call, thanks to PolyAI and OpenTable

With this strategic partnership, OpenTable's global network of restaurants will be able to integrate PolyAI voice assistants, built using generative AI and spoken language technologies, to assist their diners in seamlessly booking and managing reservations over the phone, during and outside of operating hours.

"We know how tightly restaurants manage their guest experience and this can be even more complex for our partners doing business at scale," said Susan Lee, Chief Strategy Officer at OpenTable. "We have, and continue to invest in, technology that pushes boundaries and enhances hospitality and our integration with PolyAI is a new way we can drive efficiencies for our restaurants, and diners."

For larger operators, this partnership enables numerous iterations of voice assistants to cater to the unique needs of multi-location and multi-brand portfolios, while providing PolyAI's proven enterprise-grade assurances around availability, security and data protection.

"We have extensive experience deploying voice assistants to hundreds of locations for some of the largest restaurant groups in the world, helping operators resolve up to 70% of calls over the phone without the need for additional staff," said Michael Chen, VP of Strategic Alliances at PolyAI. "This strong connection with the restaurant industry started right from the earliest days of PolyAI. We're thrilled to deepen that further and work with OpenTable to help even more restaurant operators attract more diners, streamline operations and maximize revenue."

Popular fondue restaurant group among the first to dip in

North America-based fondue restaurant Melting Pot is an early adopter in leveraging this partnership. With PolyAI voice assistants rolling out to locations in Indiana, New Jersey and New York and many other restaurants in the implementation stage, the appeal of quick scale is evident. "Locations can go live with a branded, pre-trained voice assistant in as few as three weeks, which for our restaurants, means less time working on technology and more time taking care of our guests." says Randy Barnett, VP of Innovative Technology Systems & Data at Melting Pot Restaurants, Inc.

Smart automation that puts the guest first and keeps the staff attentive to onsite diners is crucial for Barnett: "Anyone who's dined at a Melting Pot knows it's an immersive experience, and by integrating this technology our teams can spend more time delivering the Perfect Night Out to our guests. Having PolyAI's voice assistant answer our guest calls not only offers immediate attention and resolution to those offsite guests preparing for their meal with us, it also preserves that intimate, social environment we provide for our in-house guests and team members."

Barnett reports the voice assistant is popular with Melting Pot team members and guests alike, and that the ability to fully book, change or cancel a reservation through an integration with OpenTable has been seamless. Barnett anticipates wider spread adoption of the platform in the coming weeks and months among Melting Pot's 90+ locations.

The journey starts at the Integration Marketplace

OpenTable restaurants will be able to request an integration with PolyAI via its Integration Marketplace, which powers 150+ integrations among the most widely used restaurant software. Beyond managing reservations over the phone, PolyAI's guest-led voice assistants also offer operators a powerful new channel for implementing consistent brand experiences that can deliver greater personalization, more proactive revenue and upsell as well as offer new ways of collecting diner feedback and tracking customer satisfaction.

About PolyAI

PolyAI is a leading provider of AI-powered voice assistants. Their customer-led voice assistants are used across industries within global companies where B2C conversations are crucial, like Whitbread, Greene King, Caesars Entertainment and FedEx. PolyAI's award-winning voice assistants have earned renown for their ability to understand natural language and provide quick, accurate and helpful responses. Hear more about what they're bringing to the market by visiting poly.ai

About OpenTable

OpenTable , a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), helps more than 60,000 restaurants worldwide fill 1.7 billion seats a year. OpenTable's world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most – their team, their guests, and their bottom line – while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.

SOURCE PolyAI