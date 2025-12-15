PolyAI raises $86M to transform how enterprises talk to their customers

With investment from Georgian, Hedosophia, Khosla Ventures, and NVentures, new round takes total funding over $200M

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyAI, a leader in enterprise conversational AI, has raised $86 million in Series D funding, co-led by Georgian, Hedosophia, and Khosla Ventures. Additional investors include NVentures (NVIDIA's venture capital arm), British Business Bank, Citi Ventures, Squarepoint Ventures, Sands Capital, Zendesk Ventures, and Point72 Ventures.

PolyAI has now surpassed $200 million in total funding to power helpful, human-like conversations that transform how enterprises speak with their customers. The company counts 100+ enterprises as customers today, with over 2,000 live deployments across 45 languages and more than 25 countries.

According to a Total Economic Impact™ study by Forrester, PolyAI customers achieve 391% return on investment, including an average of $10.3 million in savings, improved customer and employee experiences, stronger insights, and significant increases in profit.

The company's agentic AI now does the work of 1,000+ full-time employees at multiple enterprises. Its customers span financial services, healthcare, hospitality, insurance, energy, and retail — including household names such as Marriott, Caesars Entertainment, PG&E, UniCredit, Foot Locker, and many more. Across PolyAI's customer base, its AI agents' impact amounts to around $1 billion in total value created each year.

"PolyAI started with a simple idea: enterprises should sound human," said Nikola Mrkšić, CEO and Co-Founder of PolyAI. "We turned that idea into reality, and it led to something far greater: the emergence of the agentic enterprise. This is a living, breathing system that understands what your customers, employees, and AI agents are doing in real time — and helps them all succeed together. Like seeing a single drop of water and fixing a leak before it bursts, the agentic enterprise can detect and respond to problems and opportunities before human agents even know they exist. We're building this future with the world's leading enterprises, where our AI helps millions of customers every day."

Emily Walsh, Lead Investor at Georgian and a returning investor through three consecutive rounds, added: "For the world's largest brands, customer service is no longer just a cost center, it's a massive opportunity for value creation. PolyAI's ability to deploy lifelike voice agents at enterprise scale unlocks significant savings and revenue. We believe that PolyAI is building the category-defining platform for customer service in the AI era, and we're excited to co-lead this round."

PolyAI will use this latest funding to further develop the proprietary technology behind its Agent Studio platform and expand go-to-market efforts, with the goal of enabling more global enterprises to transform toward the agentic future.

To learn more, visit www.poly.ai.

PolyAI is transforming customer experience with AI agents that help enterprises show up as the best versions of themselves in every conversation. We are trusted by global leaders including Marriott, Caesars Entertainment, PG&E, and UniCredit to handle their most complex customer interactions. Our agents deliver human-level understanding with enterprise-grade reliability, and many of our largest deployments already do the work of 1,000+ full-time employees.

