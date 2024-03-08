PolyAI Recognizes 25 Women Shaping the Future of Customer Experience in 2024

Leaders representing brands like Hilton, Allstate and National Grid make up the foundational list.

NEW YORK and LONDON , March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of International Women's Day, PolyAI is proud to announce its inaugural " 25 Women in CX to Watch " list. This prestigious recognition program celebrates the remarkable achievements of self-identified women leaders who are redefining the customer experience (CX) landscape.

This distinguished group represents a diverse range of backgrounds and industries, including energy, healthcare, retail, hospitality and insurance, all unified by their unwavering commitment to excellence in CX. These women are not just keeping pace with the ever-evolving CX landscape; they are actively shaping its future. They are pioneering groundbreaking strategies, fearlessly embracing new technologies, and implementing innovative customer service solutions.

Discover who made the list: https://poly.ai/25-women-in-cx-to-watch-2024 Post this

"We are thrilled to honor these extraordinary women who are leading the charge in CX innovation," says Nikola Mrkšić, CEO & Co-Founder of PolyAI. "Their dedication, vision, and calculated risk-taking are not only transforming their organizations' customer engagement but also advancing the standard for their entire industries."

The "25 Women in CX to Watch" are instrumental in leveraging industry-disrupting technology, like conversational AI, to create seamless, high-value customer interactions. They are champions of forward-thinking customer service solutions, ensuring their organizations remain at the forefront of CX excellence. Beyond publishing the annual list, PolyAI is looking to deliver the named professionals's journeys as a sub-series of their successful Deep Learning podcast called Conversations. The first of these episodes, featuring Kristin Punter of Pacific Gas & Electric Company, is available now.

As a leading provider of customer-led voice assistants for enterprise contact centers, PolyAI acknowledges the profound impact that visionary leaders have on driving progress and fostering innovation within the CX domain. By recognizing these exceptional women, PolyAI hopes to inspire future generations of women leaders to make their mark on the ever-evolving world of customer experience.

