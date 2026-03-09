Polymatech Electronics Showcases Next-Generation LED COB Solutions at Light + Building 2026

Polymatech Electronics

Mar 09, 2026, 09:12 ET

FRANKFURT, Germany, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Polymatech Electronics, a leading innovator in semiconductor and optoelectronic technologies, will showcase its state-of-the-art Chip-on-Board (COB) LED solutions at Light + Building 2026, the world's leading trade fair for lighting and building services technology, taking place in Frankfurt, Germany from March 8–13, 2026.

Polymatech: Chip-on-Board (COB) LED Solutions.
Visitors are invited to explore Polymatech's latest LED innovations at Hall 8, Booth E39, where the company will present next-generation COB technologies engineered for high performance, reliability, and design flexibility across a wide range of lighting applications.

Advanced COB Technology for Diverse Lighting Applications

Polymatech's latest COB LED solutions are designed to deliver high luminous efficacy, superior thermal management, and excellent color consistency. These features make them ideal for demanding lighting environments including:

  • Architectural and Ambient Lighting
  • Medical and Healthcare Environments
  • Residential and Hospitality Spaces
  • Retail and Display Applications
  • Horticultural Lighting Systems

The solutions on display demonstrate Polymatech's continued commitment to precision semiconductor engineering, advanced packaging technologies, and application-driven innovation to support the evolving needs of global lighting manufacturers.

Meet the Team at Booth E39

Representing Polymatech Electronics at the exhibition will be:

Alan Wagner
Chief Technology Officer
Nisene Technology Group
Email: [email protected]

Mirjam Perman 
Sales Manager
Brandner Electronics
Email: [email protected]

Tarja Rapala-Virtanen
Chief Executive Officer
Brandner Electronics
Email: [email protected]

The team will be available to meet with lighting manufacturers, system integrators, and industry partners to discuss collaboration opportunities and customized LED solutions.

Driving the Future of Solid-State Lighting

Polymatech Electronics continues to expand its capabilities in advanced semiconductor packaging and LED technologies, enabling customers worldwide to develop energy- efficient, high-performance lighting systems.

Industry professionals attending Light + Building 2026 are invited to visit Hall 8, Booth E39 to experience Polymatech's latest innovations and explore potential partnerships.

For more information, visit www.polymatech.in

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2929142/Chip_on_Board_COB.jpg

