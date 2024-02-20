Polyplastics and Selex Motors Join Forces to Advance Electric Two-wheeler Battery Covers

News provided by

Polyplastics Co., Ltd.

20 Feb, 2024, 00:00 ET

TOKYO, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyplastics Co., Ltd., a global leader in engineering plastics, is pleased to announce that its DURANEX(R) PBT has been selected for battery packs produced by Selex Smart Electric Vehicles Joint Stock Company (Selex Motors), an electric motorcycle start-up from Vietnam. Battery covers play a crucial role in EVs by providing safety and maintaining the integrity of the battery pack. They are also important for the overall functionality and attractiveness of electric two-wheelers, which ultimately contribute to the success of the EV market.

Photo:
https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100475/202402136458/_prw_PI1fl_854RiOhq.jpg 

Selex Motors has chosen Polyplastics' DURANEX(R) PBT, which is specifically formulated and produced for this application to help the company improve the overall quality of its batteries. The advanced grade of DURANEX(R) PBT features flame retardancy, low warpage, and heat and moisture resistance. By integrating DURANEX(R) into its battery covers, Selex Motors is setting a higher standard for performance and reliability, ultimately contributing to a greener, more efficient and safer EV future.

Polyplastics and Selex Motors adhere to the highest industry standards, ensuring that battery covers meet strict quality benchmarks. DURANEX(R) PBT has been certified by Underwriters Laboratories Inc. (UL) with a V-0 rating, indicating its high flame retardancy. Furthermore, battery covers made with DURANEX(R) have exceeded the demanding requirements of the Vietnam National Standard System, and stringent international standards.

For more information, visit: https://www.polyplastics-global.com/en/approach/26.html 

About Selex Motors

Selex Motors was founded in 2018 in a 10-square-meter room with the goal of promoting the sustainable development of Vietnam and the world through smart electric cars and the incorporation of renewable energy into transportation. Selex stands for Smart Electric Vehicles X, and "X" signifies a vast future portfolio of electric vehicle models as well as the X factor. To encourage the use of this type of vehicle in Vietnam and Southeast Asia, the business has concentrated on developing a full ecosystem for smart electric motorcycles. Selex Motors is now the trusted EV partner of various delivery service firms such as Shopee, Lazada, and more, which represents a huge step in the green transportation industry. It demonstrates how technology can bring about beneficial, long-term improvements in the transportation business.

About Polyplastics: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202402136458-O1-1xn7N4X7.pdf 

DURANEX(R) is a trademark of Polyplastics Co., Ltd. in Japan and other countries.

Also from this source

Polyplastics and Selex Motors Join Forces to Advance Electric Two-wheeler Battery Covers

Polyplastics Co., Ltd., a global leader in engineering plastics, is pleased to announce that its DURANEX(R) PBT has been selected for battery packs...

Polyplastics sieht ein großes Potenzial für POM und PP in Wärmemanagementsystemen für Elektrofahrzeuge

Die Polyplastics Group, ein führender globaler Anbieter von technischen Thermoplasten, hat einen Ansatz zur Verwendung seiner weniger...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.