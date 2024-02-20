Polyplastics and Selex Motors Join Forces to Advance Electric Two-wheeler Battery Covers

TOKYO, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyplastics Co., Ltd., a global leader in engineering plastics, is pleased to announce that its DURANEX(R) PBT has been selected for battery packs produced by Selex Smart Electric Vehicles Joint Stock Company (Selex Motors), an electric motorcycle start-up from Vietnam. Battery covers play a crucial role in EVs by providing safety and maintaining the integrity of the battery pack. They are also important for the overall functionality and attractiveness of electric two-wheelers, which ultimately contribute to the success of the EV market.

Selex Motors has chosen Polyplastics' DURANEX(R) PBT, which is specifically formulated and produced for this application to help the company improve the overall quality of its batteries. The advanced grade of DURANEX(R) PBT features flame retardancy, low warpage, and heat and moisture resistance. By integrating DURANEX(R) into its battery covers, Selex Motors is setting a higher standard for performance and reliability, ultimately contributing to a greener, more efficient and safer EV future.

Polyplastics and Selex Motors adhere to the highest industry standards, ensuring that battery covers meet strict quality benchmarks. DURANEX(R) PBT has been certified by Underwriters Laboratories Inc. (UL) with a V-0 rating, indicating its high flame retardancy. Furthermore, battery covers made with DURANEX(R) have exceeded the demanding requirements of the Vietnam National Standard System, and stringent international standards.

About Selex Motors

Selex Motors was founded in 2018 in a 10-square-meter room with the goal of promoting the sustainable development of Vietnam and the world through smart electric cars and the incorporation of renewable energy into transportation. Selex stands for Smart Electric Vehicles X, and "X" signifies a vast future portfolio of electric vehicle models as well as the X factor. To encourage the use of this type of vehicle in Vietnam and Southeast Asia, the business has concentrated on developing a full ecosystem for smart electric motorcycles. Selex Motors is now the trusted EV partner of various delivery service firms such as Shopee, Lazada, and more, which represents a huge step in the green transportation industry. It demonstrates how technology can bring about beneficial, long-term improvements in the transportation business.

DURANEX(R) is a trademark of Polyplastics Co., Ltd. in Japan and other countries.

