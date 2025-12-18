Pomifera® Appoints Christina Maniscalco as Sales Strategist to Strengthen Partner Support and Accelerate Brand Growth

MIAMI, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaklee today announced the appointment of Christina Maniscalco as Sales Strategist for it's Pomifera brand, reaffirming the company's commitment to strengthening partner support and driving sustained growth.

Maniscalco, who previously held leadership roles at Beautycounter® and Crunchi®, brings nearly two decades of strategic experience and hands-on field leadership. She has led initiatives spanning communications, training, operational efficiency, incentives, product launches, and partner engagement across large field organizations.

In her new strategic role, Maniscalco will support Pomifera's field systems, communications infrastructure, and overall Partner experience. Her work will center on improving clarity, streamlining processes, and equipping leaders with the tools they need to drive long-term, healthy growth.

"Christina's operational strength and deep field insight will elevate communication, readiness, and the Partner experience," said Samantha Ballard, President of Pomifera. "We're thrilled to welcome her to the team."

Maniscalco will also work with Pomifera leadership on Partner-facing processes, leadership development pathways, and the execution of product launches, promotions, and field initiatives.

About Pomifera®

Pomifera is a science-backed beauty brand within the Shaklee portfolio, known for its signature Pomifera oil and its commitment to clean, effective, sustainably crafted skincare.

About Shaklee

Shaklee is a leading wellness company founded by Dr. Shaklee, who invented the first multivitamin in the US more than 100 years ago. As a pioneer in sustainability, Shaklee was the first company in the world to fully offset its carbon emissions and have a net zero impact on our planet. Shaklee products are backed by over 110 clinical studies proving safety and efficacy and are marketed through more than 2 million members and ambassadors in North America and Asia. With a mission to empower everyone to Live Age Free, and over 70 years of innovation and expertise, Shaklee delivers the products, support, and community to help people thrive at every age.

