SHAKLEE ANNOUNCES RECORD GROWTH AS INNOVATION AND COMMUNITY MOMENTUM FUEL A NEW ERA OF LONGEVITY WELLNESS

MIAMI, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaklee, the original wellness company and a leader in longevity science, today announced record-breaking growth, marking one of the strongest periods in its 70-year history. The company reported an average increase of 29% year-over-year growth in its U.S. and Canada markets for the month of November, and a 43% increase in the number of new people joining Shaklee to become part of its Live Age Free™ movement during this past year. Shaklee's strong sales momentum is being powered by breakthrough innovation and a growing interest in the longevity. Globally, Shaklee is also seeing strong momentum in Asia and its newly launched Australia market.

Over the past 12 months, more than 200,000 new people joined Shaklee, demonstrating growing consumer demand for science-backed solutions that support longevity— and signaling Shaklee's position as the fastest-growing company of its size and tenure in the market.

"This year's growth reflects the power of our community, our leadership in longevity science, and our commitment to transformative, clinically proven products," said Roger Barnett, Chairman and CEO. "With the success of Sparkling Protein and the integration of innovations like Liquid BioCell®, we're entering our 70th year stronger than ever and focused on helping millions of people live age free."

Breakthrough Innovation Powering Record Growth

Shaklee's latest innovation, Shaklee Sparkling Protein™, has emerged as a major growth catalyst. Since launch, Sparkling Protein has shattered expectations.

Shaklee's growth also reflects the successful acquisition of Modere's rights to products, including the highly sought-after Liquid BioCell®. Liquid BioCell and Shaklee Sparkling Protein™ now sit among Shaklee's top 10 best-sellers, accelerating customer acquisition and strengthening the brand's leadership across collagen, protein, and functional wellness categories.

Purpose-Driven Community Fueling Momentum

Shaklee's mission to help people "Live Age Free™" continues to attract a diverse and growing community — from elite health experts and leading wellness practitioners to everyday families pursuing healthier, longer lives.

Shaklee's heritage of innovation and record year of growth proves the company remains a leader in longevity science as it heads into its 70th anniversary — from creating the first multivitamin in the United States and first plant-based protein powder to leading the modern longevity movement with clinically proven nutrition for muscle, metabolic, and cellular health.

About Shaklee

Shaklee is a leading wellness company founded by Dr. Shaklee, who invented the first multivitamin in the U.S. more than 100 years ago. As a pioneer in sustainability, Shaklee was the first company in the world to fully offset its carbon emissions and achieve net-zero impact. Shaklee products are backed by over 110 clinical studies proving safety and efficacy and are used and shared by more than 2 million members and ambassadors across North America and Asia. With a comprehensive wellness portfolio, Shaklee is dedicated to helping people look, feel, and live younger, longer.

