Shaklee Partners with TIME To Bring Together Today's Health Leaders for TIME100 Talks: A Discussion on "Living Better, Longer - Reimagining Healthcare from Sickcare to Wellcare"

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaklee, a fast-growing pioneer of the wellness industry, served as the presenting sponsor of TIME100 Talks: Living Better, Longer – Reimagining Healthcare from Sickcare to Wellcare, held recently in New York City. The event brought together leading voices in medicine, public health, and behavior change for a candid discussion on longevity, prevention, and how society can shift toward a more proactive model of wellness.

Moderated by Alice Park, TIME's Senior Health Correspondent, the conversation featured Jillian Michaels, creator of The Fitness App; Dr. Nir Barzilai, Director of the Institute for Aging Research at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and President of the Academy for Health and Lifespan Research; and Dr. Raj Panjabi, Senior Partner for Preemptive Health & Medicine at Flagship Pioneering and former White House Senior Director for Global Health Security.

The discussion reflected a shared belief that healthier, longer lives require early, proactive interventions at both individual and community levels. Panelists emphasized the importance of building trust through respectful, curiosity-driven conversations about health interventions, helping people understand the science behind prevention, and learning how lifestyle adjustments, including nutrition, movement, sleep, and social connection, can significantly improve long-term wellness.

"The future of healthcare depends on shifting from a system that treats illness to one that invests in keeping people well," said Chairman and CEO Roger Barnett. "At Shaklee, we've spent decades proving that the combination of our clinically proven products, and daily healthy habits supported by our Shaklee wellness communities can meaningfully extend the number of healthy, active years in a person's life. We're proud to partner with TIME to elevate the conversation on what's possible when we invest in empowering individuals to make prevention accessible at scale."

Shaklee's sponsorship of TIME100 Talks: Living Better, Longer highlights the company's leadership and commitment to wellness innovation and its long-standing efforts to make sustainable, science-backed nutrition accessible to people around the world.

Shaklee is a leading wellness company founded by Dr. Shaklee, who invented the first multivitamin in the US more than 100 years ago. As a pioneer in sustainability, Shaklee was the first company in the world to fully offset its carbon emissions and have a net zero impact on our planet. Shaklee products are backed by over 110 clinical studies proving safety and efficacy and are marketed through more than 2 million members and ambassadors in North America and Asia. With a complete wellness portfolio, Shaklee is committed to providing consumers with the products and support they need to look, feel, and live younger longer. For more information, please visit www.shaklee.com , follow @shakleehq on Instagram, or like us on Facebook.

