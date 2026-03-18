Pompano Beach is Florida's New Hotspot for Oceanfront Condo Construction

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Until just a few years ago, Pompano Beach, Florida was a sleepy beach town mostly overlooked by vacationers, home and condo buyers, and real estate developers. Despite its three miles of wide beaches and deep blue ocean water, Pompano Beach's oceanfront condos were an aging collection of 1960s to '90s buildings with very little architectural significance. While its neighboring town to the north, Boca Raton, was transitioning into a premier destination for luxury shopping, centered primarily around the expansive Town Center at Boca Raton, where shoppers could find Bloomingdale's, Gucci, and Neiman Marcus, Fort Lauderdale, on the southern edge of Pompano Beach, was thriving with the nickname "Venice of America" with miles of oceanfront, Intracoastal, and canals and young celebrities, including David Cassidy and Sonny & Cher, who owned homes there. Pompano Beach's biggest attractions were its horse racetrack, good fishing, and the city's big, beautiful beaches—which only a few people had actually discovered.

While other Florida beach towns built new beach-area condo developments, Pompano Beach was mostly left out until 2007, when the Plaza at Oceanside and Sonata condominium buildings opened, just as the Great Recession was taking hold and Florida real estate prices started to crash. It took almost six years for the new buildings to sell out, at greatly reduced prices. Current resales at the Plaza at Oceanside and Sonata start over $1 million, and Pompano Beach is surging with a dozen new projects underway or in the Florida condo pre-construction sales stage. Top brand Pompano Beach oceanfront condos, including Ritz Carlton, Armani Casa, W Residences, and Waldorf Astoria, are under construction or in pre-construction sales.

Today, Pompano Beach has become the hot spot for Florida luxury oceanfront condos, with more luxury-branded oceanfront development than any other similar-sized town. The Pompano Beach Ritz Carlton began construction in late 2022 of two residential buildings with 205 residences on the ocean and the Intracoastal. More than 95% of the condos in the Ritz Carlton project have been sold out since 2024; the few that are still available are over 3,000 square feet with views of both the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway and prices of about $6 million. The Pompano Beach Waldorf Astoria, with 92 condos, recently started construction, and 70% of their condos are already reserved. Prices start at $2.65 million for two bedrooms up to $17 million for a five-bedroom penthouse. It is the world's first standalone, all-residential Waldorf Astoria property.

City leaders have been actively involved in making the Pompano Beach new condo market attractive to both buyers and developers, spending millions of dollars on a one-of-a-kind beachfront park with a wonderful children's play area, professional exercise equipment, and a state-of-the-art fishing pier; a 40,000-square-foot beach complex of restaurants and shops; a jellyfish museum with over 25 types of cold-water and warm-water jellyfish collected from different parts of the world's oceans; and Shipwreck Park for divers, an underwater cluster of shipwrecks and interactive art such as an underwater casino with a life-sized octopus dealer, card-playing sharks, and a mermaid cocktail waitress. All anchored on the north end of the beach by the historic Hillsboro Lighthouse.

Coming soon to Pompano Beach are a new city hall and civic center; a 12-block waterwalk inspired by San Antonio's River Walk with cafes, benches, and live music; and a 223-acre mixed-use district near the city's Harrah's Casino, bringing more dining, entertainment, and thousands of new homes and jobs to the area.

Transportation is easy in Pompano Beach with the free Circuit that shuttles riders between the beachfront, fishing pier, oceanfront hotels, and the downtown dining and shopping areas. There is also a water taxi that operates to 12 stops along the Intracoastal Waterway from Pompano Beach to Fort Lauderdale. With good walkability, visitors might decide to ditch their cars and rely on their feet and the Circuit. Or join the over 40,000 people who have permanently moved to Pompano Beach since 2000.

TopTenRealEstateDeals.com is a real estate company in Pompano Beach, which focuses on the city's new and pre-construction condo market.

SOURCE Top Ten Real Estate Deals