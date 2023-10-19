Ponies, mallets and a place for the helicopter: Top Texas ranch team offers legendary polo ranch near Dallas-Fort Worth, complete with field, arena, barns, house and history

19 Oct, 2023

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Burgher-Ray Ranch Group, the top-producing ranch team at Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty and led by ranch experts David Burgher and Harlan Ray, is thrilled to offer one of the most spectacular equestrian properties to come on the market in years: Mayer Ranch Polo, a truly unique and impressive equestrian facility in the heart of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

Ponies, mallets and a place for the helicopter: Mayer Ranch Polo, the world-famous equestrian facility near Dallas and Fort Worth, offers a regulation polo field, polo arena, barns, pastures, luxurious main home, helipad and decades of history. It is offered by the Burgher-Ray Ranch Group of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty for $20,000,000.
With 111 acres in Cross Roads, Texas, the ranch has been a cornerstone of North Texas polo culture since the 1980s and is currently home to the women's and men's polo teams of famed Southern Methodist University. It offers a polo field, indoor polo arena, various barns (including nearly 60 stalls), staff residences and a private helipad and hangar. Less than an hour from bustling Dallas and Fort Worth, this is a legacy opportunity like no other. Continually enhanced by a succession of passionate owners — the current one is the president of the DFW Polo Association — it has been the scene of thrilling games of the sport of kings, including many United States Polo Association competitions.

A gated entrance at 3800 Historic Lane leads past a pond, the main residence and pastures to the polo field, arena, barns and staff dwellings. The regulation-size field features an elevated viewing area, practice field, exercise track and polo hitting cage. Adjacent is the indoor polo arena, which offers viewing decks, a scoreboard, 20 stalls, two tack rooms and parking for covered trailers and equipment. There are 15 paddocks with loafing sheds and multiple 15- to 20-acre pastures, making the ranch well-suited for a variety of disciplines.

The immaculate, updated main residence is in the Contemporary/Transitional style and features multiple living areas, a gourmet kitchen, den, bar, fitness room, large main suite, second-floor apartment, three-car garage, pool and covered and alfresco patios. There are six bedrooms in all. The office/studio beyond the house is in the Contemporary style and offers a glass-walled living area, a woodburning fireplace, a kitchen and a full bath.

The ranch is a haven for other pursuits, too. Its eastern and southwestern perimeters are heavily treed, which provides habitat for a variety of wildlife. Enjoy fishing in stock tanks, riding horses and more, all just minutes from popular Lake Lewisville and its boundless recreational opportunities.

Mayer Ranch Polo, 3800 Historic Lane, Cross Roads, Texas, is offered for $20,000,000.

https://www.briggsfreeman.com/listing/mk7nwr/3800-historic-lane-cross-roads-tx-76227/

https://vimeo.com/868878352

