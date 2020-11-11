PONSSE Firefighting equipment for forwarders

HELSINKI, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ponsse is introducing firefighting equipment to be installed in the load spaces of forwarders for extinguishing wildfires.

"Forest machine is the most natural and effective way to access a forest fire area. Operations in difficult terrain come as second nature to them, and they have more than enough capacity in their hydraulic system for demanding conditions", says Juha Haverinen, Ponsse's product manager of forwarders." When the rescue authorities asked us if we were willing to develop this product together, we were ready right from the beginning, because rescue professionals and our customers had a clear demand for firefighting equipment", Juha continues.

The firefighting equipment is available for PONSSE Buffalo and PONSSE Elephant forwarders. The minimum loader requirement is PONSSE K90+.

There when needed

The firefighting equipment is delivered to the fire location as a single package - and after it has been connected to forest machine hydraulics, the equipment is ready to operate. The 10 m³ water tank of the firefighting equipment can be filled with its own pump from a natural water source or the tank of a fire truck. The water cannon has a range of 47 metres and a turning radius of 360 degrees.

A carefully thought-out system

An economical solution - the forwarder can be engaged in productive forest operations when the firefighting equipment is not needed.

The water tank withstands the use of various chemicals mixed with water, as well as seawater. It is also light enough to be lifted into the machine load space.

The powerful pump can fill the water tank from a natural water source or the tank of a fire truck.

The wireless remote controller can adjust the water spray direction vertically and horizontally, as well as the spray pattern.

The local rescue department is responsible for planning firefighting activities. A properly trained rescue employee is responsible for the safety of firefighting. Rescue personnel operate the firefighting equipment and guide the forest machine operator's actions when putting out fires.

At the video you can see how it works. Video

Join webinar to learn more about the new product. Sign up

The webinar will be held in English, Spanish, Swedish, Portuguese, Russian and Finnish.

PONSSE firefighting equipment complies with the requirements of the European Union Machinery Directive 2006/42/EC. Before the firefighting equipment is placed on the market outside the EU the local distributor (e.g. subsidiary, authorized dealer) needs to ensure that the equipment fulfills the local laws and regulations.

Further information

Juha Haverinen, Ponsse Plc, Product Manager, Forwarders,

[email protected], tel. +358 40 839 8529.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ponsse-oyj/r/ponsse-firefighting-equipment-for-forwarders,c3235346

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/ponsse-oyj/i/ponsse-fire-fighter-3,c2848977 PONSSE Fire Fighter 3

SOURCE Ponsse Oyj