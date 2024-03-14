Pontiac City Schools Deploy ZeroEyes to Mitigate Gun-Related Threats

Michigan District Embraces Latest Technology Innovation by Implementing AI Gun Detection and Intelligent Situational Awareness Platform

PHILADELPHIA, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, announced today that its proactive gun detection and intelligent situational awareness solution has been deployed by Michigan's Pontiac School District (PSD) to protect students and faculty against gun-related threats.

Save Time and Save Lives with ZeroEyes' AI Gun Detection Solution

PSD includes nine schools and takes pride in offering its students work-based learning opportunities in industries such as Health Sciences, Business/Finance, and Hospitality/Tourism. The district is also at the forefront of security innovation, adding ZeroEyes to a multi-layered approach that includes a visitor check-in system, smart sensors, and video management software, among others, to provide a safe and secure educational environment.

"At Pontiac, we've dedicated significant resources to fostering opportunities for students, and we've witnessed the positive impact rippling throughout our community," said Dr. Kimberly Leverette, Interim Superintendent of Pontiac School District. "Our mission is to cultivate our schools as safe havens, and with ZeroEyes, we are able to enhance security and safety both during and after school hours."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to local law enforcement and PSD staff as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"In the past few years, the state of Michigan has experienced great hardship when it comes to gun-related violence," said Mike Lahiff, CEO of ZeroEyes. "Pontiac School District continues to show its dedication to safety and eye for innovation with its deployment of ZeroEyes."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution is recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs, Special Operations military veterans, and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

SOURCE ZeroEyes