Poolwerx Announces New Opening in Georgia

DALLAS, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest global franchise pool service brand, Poolwerx, continues its U.S. expansion with the opening of a new territory servicing Alpharetta, Marietta, and Sandy Springs Georgia. The location is owned and operated by John Lange, a seasoned entrepreneur and chemical engineer whose passion for business ownership and community involvement made Poolwerx a natural fit.

Business ownership has been a lifelong pursuit for Lange, who launched his first company at just 20 years old. Nearly two decades later, his businesses remain successful and operational, forming the foundation of a family legacy he plans to continue building.

"The pool industry is a steady, untapped market that continues to gain traction. More and more people are realizing that time is precious and are shifting pool maintenance responsibilities to professionals," said Lange. "Poolwerx allows me to combine my engineering background with something that brings people joy. Pools are where families slow down, reconnect, and make memories, and being part of that is incredibly rewarding."

Lange holds an MBA from Stellenbosch University in South Africa and brings extensive experience across industrial water treatment, steel fabrication, and entertainment sectors. After relocating to the United States to focus on expansion opportunities, he identified Alpharetta, Marietta, and Sandy Springs as the ideal markets to establish a long-term, service-driven business. Currently overseeing operations that employ approximately 120 people across his various ventures, Lange credits strong leadership and placing people in the right roles as key drivers of sustained growth. These principles he plans to carry into his Poolwerx franchise.

Community involvement is already a priority for Lange as he plans to support local schools through sports sponsorships, equipment donations, and participation in community fundraising initiatives, reinforcing the brand's commitment to giving back.

"At Poolwerx, we look for franchise partners who lead with integrity and have a true commitment to their communities," said Darlene Viering, Senior Vice President of Franchise Development at Poolwerx. "John embodies those qualities, and we're proud to support him as he introduces the Poolwerx experience to Georgia. We know he is going to a make a meaningful impact for these local pool owners."

Poolwerx continues to expand its national footprint while delivering dependable, professional pool care backed by a globally recognized brand. Poolwerx is actively seeking franchise candidates across the U.S. who are entrepreneurial, community-minded, and growth-focused.

About Poolwerx

Today, Poolwerx is the world's largest franchise network in pool and spa maintenance, providing expert services in water testing, cleaning, maintenance, repairs, equipment installation, and water balancing for both residential and commercial clients. Headquartered in Brisbane since 1992 Poolwerx has grown globally to a network of over 185 retail stores, with+700 service vehicles, and operates across more than 350 territories. For more information about Poolwerx and its franchise opportunity, please visit https://poolwerxfranchising.com.

