Poolwerx Announces New Opening in Riverside, California

Renowned Pool, Hot Tub, and Spa Franchise Services New Territory as Brand Expands Nationwide

DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest global franchise pool service brand, Poolwerx, continues its ambitious growth plans with the announcement of Franchise Owners Donald and Phyllis Lewis serving Riverside, CA. The husband-and-wife team brings decades of professional experience, a strong service mindset, and a shared goal of building a lasting family legacy through business ownership.

Donald and Phyllis Lewis

"Pools are where some of life's best moments happen, and we're thrilled to bring Poolwerx to Riverside to help protect those poolside memories," said Phyllis Lewis, Co-owner of Poolwerx Riverside. "What stood out most was the level of support and the depth of expertise behind the brand. Knowing we were entering business with proven systems, ongoing training, and a strong network of franchise partners made the decision an easy one."

Donald brings more than 25 years of project management experience to the business, including managing large-scale projects. His background ensures that Poolwerx has efficient operations, reliable service, and consistent quality for customers throughout the Riverside area. Phyllis complements the operation with more than two decades of experience in human resources management and residential real estate sales, providing a strong foundation in customer service, team development, and an understanding of homeowners' needs.

Together, the couple is focused on elevating the pool service experience in their community. Having experienced inconsistent service as pool owners themselves, they are driven to raise the standard in an industry that directly impacts customers' daily enjoyment and quality of life. They're excited to bring Poolwerx's proven system to deliver the professionalism and care pool owners deserve.

As demand for professional pool maintenance continues to rise, the owners believe Poolwerx's structured training programs and ongoing support systems will be key drivers of long-term success. From comprehensive onboarding to accessible online training modules for both owners and technicians, the franchise model provides the tools needed to scale while maintaining high service standards.

"At Poolwerx, we look for franchise partners who lead with integrity and a genuine desire to serve," said Blake Overduin, COO of Poolwerx USA. "Donald and Phyllis embody those values, and we're proud to support them as they introduce the Poolwerx experience to Riverside. We're excited to see the positive impact their team will have in helping local pool owners enjoy healthier pools."

With its newest location in Riverside, Poolwerx continues to strengthen its national footprint while delivering dependable, high-quality pool care backed by a trusted global brand. With mobile options and territories still available across the U.S., Poolwerx is actively seeking franchise candidates who are growth-minded, entrepreneurial leaders — ideal for empire builders, multi-unit operators, and veterans. For more information about Poolwerx and its franchise opportunity, please visit https://poolwerxfranchising.com.

About Poolwerx

Today, Poolwerx is the world's largest franchise network in pool and spa maintenance, providing expert services in water testing, cleaning, maintenance, repairs, equipment installation, and water balancing for both residential and commercial clients. Headquartered in Brisbane since 1992 Poolwerx has grown globally to a network of over 185 retail stores, with+700 service vehicles, and operates across more than 350 territories. For more information about Poolwerx and its franchise opportunity, please visit https://poolwerxfranchising.com.

