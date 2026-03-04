Poolwerx Brings the World's Largest Pool and Spa Maintenance Franchise to the Hawkeye State

New Franchise Owner Brings Trusted Pool Maintenance and Repair to Waukee, Iowa

DALLAS, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest global franchise pool service brand, Poolwerx, continues its U.S. expansion with the launch of a new territory servicing Waukee, Iowa. The location is owned and operated by Brent Meisenheimer, an experienced entrepreneur and former freight brokerage operator who is bringing professional, reliable pool maintenance and repair services to a market he believes is underserved.

"Pool maintenance and repairs are an underserved service in Iowa, so I was glad to find a strong partner in Poolwerx to help me build something meaningful here," said Meisenheimer. "Poolwerx has a proven system and business model that has already shown success in Midwest markets, and I'm excited to bring the brand's first Iowa location to Waukee."

After spending the past five years running a freight brokerage in the transportation and logistics industry, and previously working in real estate rehabs, Meisenheimer felt ready for a return to hands-on work and local business ownership. Meisenheimer's background gives him both the customer service experience and practical skills needed to succeed in the pool service industry. Having owned a business before, he values the structure and support that comes with a franchise model, allowing him to focus on serving customers and expanding locally.

With continued growth in residential pool ownership and increased demand for ongoing maintenance services, the timing is strong for Poolwerx's expansion in Iowa. Backed by Poolwerx's established systems, national vendor relationships and franchise training programs, Meisenheimer is positioned to scale efficiently while focusing on customer experience from day one.

Meisenheimer is eager to introduce a new level of professionalism and reliability to the local pool service market. By combining Poolwerx's proven systems with his hands-on background, he aims to create long-term value for homeowners while building a service-focused business rooted in community involvement. Through participation in local events and volunteer initiatives, Meisenheimer plans to establish Poolwerx as a trusted partner both in backyards and throughout the Waukee community.

"Brent brings the perfect combination of entrepreneurial experience, hands-on skill, and dedication to customer service that makes him an ideal partner for Poolwerx," said Darlene Viering, Senior Vice President of Franchise Development at Poolwerx. "We're thrilled to support him as he brings our trusted pool maintenance and repair services to Waukee, and we're confident his commitment to professionalism and community will make a real impact in the local market."

Poolwerx continues to expand its national footprint while delivering dependable, professional pool care backed by a globally recognized brand. Poolwerx is actively seeking franchise candidates across the U.S. who are entrepreneurial, community-minded, and growth-focused.

About Poolwerx

Poolwerx is the world's largest pool and spa maintenance franchise brand, dedicated to helping people create poolside memories. Established in Australia in 1992, Poolwerx has grown to more than 186 retail stores, over 720 service vehicles, and 450+ exclusive territories worldwide. The brand delivers a comprehensive range of products and services designed to keep pools and spas healthy and safe, including professional water testing and balancing, pool cleaning, scheduled and ad hoc maintenance, chemical and equipment sales, system upgrades, installations, repairs, and expert advice. Serving both residential and commercial clients, Poolwerx combines local expertise with industry-leading systems, marketing strength, and operational support. Discover more about the franchise opportunity at: https://poolwerxfranchising.com.

