Poolwerx Appoints COO to Propel Future Growth

Poolwerx Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Experienced Franchise Leader Marla Mock as Chief Operating Officer

DALLAS, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest global franchise pool service brand, Poolwerx, continues its ambitious growth plans with the announcement of Marla Mock as Chief Operating Officer.

Mock brings extensive franchise expertise to her new role as Chief Operating Officer for Poolwerx' US operations, with experience leading top home service brands including ServiceMaster, Rainbow Restoration, Aire Serv, and Molly Maid. Across these organizations, she built a reputation for strengthening franchise operations, elevating systemwide performance, and fostering strong, trust-based relationships with franchise owners.

"Poolwerx is entering an exciting phase of growth across the U.S, and Marla brings the leadership experience and expertise to help us scale the right way," said Poolwerx Executive Director, Steve Greenbaum. "She has an excellent track record supporting franchise owners, strengthening operations and building high-performing teams across leading home-service brands. Marla understands what franchisees need to succeed, and we're thrilled to welcome her to the Poolwerx leadership team."

Bringing in a proven operations leader like Mock reinforces the Poolwerx commitment to supporting franchise partners, building strong relationships across its network and continuing to innovate as the brand scales.

"I'm thrilled to join Poolwerx at such a pivotal moment in its U.S. expansion. I am looking forward to championing our franchise partners and enhancing operational excellence as we continue building a system where owners feel supported, empowered, and positioned for long‑term success," Mock said. "What drew me to Poolwerx is the company's genuine commitment to its franchise system. I'm excited to work alongside this talented team to help every owner feel confident and equipped as we grow together."

As Poolwerx accelerates its growth across the U.S, Marla's extensive franchise leadership experience will help strengthen operational performance, enhance franchisee support and ensure the business continues to scale effectively, and will deliver long-term success for the entire system.

With territories still available across the U.S., Poolwerx is actively seeking franchise candidates who are growth-minded, entrepreneurial leaders, ideal for empire builders, multi-unit operators, and veterans.

For more information about Poolwerx and its franchise opportunity, please visit https://poolwerxfranchising.com.

About Poolwerx

Since 1992, Poolwerx has been the world's largest franchise network in pool and spa maintenance, providing expert services in water testing, cleaning, maintenance, repairs, equipment installation, and water balancing for both residential and commercial clients. With the U.S. Support Center headquartered in Texas, Poolwerx has grown globally to a network of over 185 retail stores, with+700 service vehicles, and operates across more than 350 territories. For more information about Poolwerx and its franchise opportunity, please visit https://poolwerxfranchising.com.

Contact: Maddy Reda, Franchise Elevator PR, [email protected]

SOURCE Poolwerx