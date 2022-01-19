Poo~Pourri Unveils Rebrand and Changes Name to ~Pourri

"Odor is only natural – and so is ~Pourri," said Founder and CEO Suzy Batiz. "Instead of solely focusing on eliminating odor in the bathroom with Poo~Pourri, we're thrilled to be putting energy into growing the business and launching even more completely new, non-toxic, odor-eliminating products. Our products don't just cover odors, they eliminate them at the source. And let's face it, if we can handle poo, there's truly nothing we can't do."

~Pourri's new and ever-expanding product portfolio helps further their mission to bring levity to a world weighed down by toxic odors, stigmas, and ingredients, while naturally eliminating odors everywhere. The company is set to expand into more categories as an odor elimination business with future products including Pet~Pourri, Car~Pourri, and more. In addition, ~Pourri plans to launch scent expansions in Pit~Pourri catering to men and candles within the Home~Pourri collection.

"I refuse to put out products that do not work better than the chemical alternatives currently on the market," said Batiz. "For the past 30 years, I have been the consumer looking for natural alternatives within the household and personal care categories and I stunk for a few decades! After years of testing products that didn't work better than chemicals, I embarked on a journey to create them myself."

Poo~Pourri, born in Suzy Batiz' kitchen with the idea of eliminating odor before it begins utilizing 100% natural essential oils, was crafted with health and the earth in mind. With the new category expansions, the same will be true. Most odor eliminators are as "natural" as pleather pants - but not Poo~Pourri. When Batiz says natural, she actually means it. Additionally, all ~Pourri products possess the proprietary Funk Lock™ Technology, which neutralizes odor molecules so that they never reach the nose, and come with a Funk Lock™ Guarantee, meaning they work better than the leading chemical alternatives without any funky, toxic, or hidden ingredients, or your money back.

Since its inception in 2007, the brand has sold well over 100 million Poo~Pourri bottles, has over 100,000 five-star reviews, is sold in over 50,000 retail locations across 56 countries, and has over 350 million video views. In addition, Poo~Pourri and Founder Suzy Batiz have been awarded an Edison Award for creating one of the most innovative products in the world, a Webby Award and AdAge's "Funniest Viral Video of the Year" with their "Girl's Don't Poop" video, as well as earned the official Women Owned Business Certification (WBENC).

To find more information on ~Pourri and to help life smell way better, please visit: www.pourri.com.

About ~Pourri :

Founded by entrepreneur Suzy Batiz in 2007 under the name Poo~Pourri, ~Pourri is an odor elimination company that removes unpleasant scents from the home, body and beyond to ensure that all aspects of life smell wayyy better—without the funk of toxic ingredients or stigmas. All ~Pourri products are made to be household, earth, and family friendly. Formulated with natural ingredients, ~Pourri products are guaranteed to perform better than other natural and chemical alternatives. ~Pourri offerings are sold in over 50,000 retail locations globally including Amazon.com, Bed Bath & Beyond, Costco, CVS, Target, Ulta, Walgreen's, Walmart, and more. To learn more, visit www.pourri.com.

