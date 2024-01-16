Pop into a Regal Theatre this Friday to Celebrate National Popcorn Day

Regal

16 Jan, 2024

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal moviegoers can celebrate cinema's most popular snack with a trip to the theatre for National Popcorn Day on January 19. This Friday, Regal Crown Club (RCC) members receive a free small popcorn with ticket purchase at any of our concession stands across the country. Guests who are not a member of the free RCC program will receive 50% off any size classic popcorn purchase.

"As an integral part of cinema culture, we want to honor popcorn's longevity at the movie theatre for always being such a plentiful, shareable, crowd-pleasing snack," said Jake Bishop, Head of Food and Beverage at Regal. "Since 2013, Regal has observed this blockbuster holiday at our theatres, and January 19 has become a much-loved annual tradition for our guests."

To participate in National Popcorn Day this Friday, head to a Regal theatre, choose a hit movie to watch like Mean Girls, The Beekeeper or Wonka, and before heading into the auditorium, stop at the concession stand for free or half-price buttery popcorn along with your other favorite cinema snacks.

If you are already the proud owner of Regal Refillables for 2024, we would love to top off your reusable popcorn bucket at no charge on January 19. Otherwise, this annual holiday may be the opportune time to purchase your own refillable popcorn bucket and soft drink cup while supplies last at participating Regal theatres.

Regal Refillables are priced at $38 for the container combo or $26 for the popcorn bucket and $16 for the soft drink cup if purchased separately. As an added loyalty benefit, RCC members and Unlimited subscribers receive further price reductions when purchasing the refillable containers.

RCC members accumulate credits at the box office and concession stand to earn rewards including free popcorn, soft drinks, movie tickets and merchandise. Regal Unlimited allows subscribers to see as many movies whenever and wherever they want. More information about Regal's loyalty programs is available in the mobile app and online at REGmovies.com.

About Regal:
Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 5,808 screens in 428 theatres in 41 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of December 31, 2023. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable moviegoing experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!" Additional information is available on Regal's website: REGmovies.com.

