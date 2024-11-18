Pop-Tarts® Dials Up the Crazy Good Drama as Three Edible Mascots Compete to be Eaten at the 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl

Three new pastries enter the Bowl and vie to get eaten by the winning team, as selected by the Bowl's MVP

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- How does Pop-Tarts® top the first-ever Edible Mascot, an overnight internet sensation? They triple it! The Pop-Tarts Bowl is back with three times the Crazy Goodness as the highly anticipated game won't just play out between two college football teams – it'll be happening between three Pop-Tarts Edible Mascots, too. All for the ultimate pastry glory of being the game-winning snack for the Pop-Tarts Bowl victors.

Following in the footsteps of the dearly departed Frosted Strawberry Edible Mascot, this year, Pop-Tarts is introducing three new frosted faces to rep the game on December 28.

Frosted Wild Berry – Iconic for its purple frosting and teal swirl

– Iconic for its purple frosting and teal swirl Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae – Dressed in a fudge icing swirl and colorful sprinkles

– Dressed in a fudge icing swirl and colorful sprinkles A Mystery Flavor – A previously discontinued fan-favorite flavor being resurrected from the Pop-Tarts vault and headed back to shelves

So, who is this mysterious third Edible Mascot? Back by popular demand, a highly requested flavor will make an epic return to shelves soon, premiering as part of the 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl. Fans can get in on the action by submitting their guesses of the toaster pastry's identity on PopTarts.com/Bowl right now. The third Edible Mascot flavor will be revealed in the coming weeks across Pop-Tarts social channels.

Also new for 2024, when the final whistle is blown, the ultimate decision on which Edible Mascot gets eaten by the winners to ascend to 'mouth heaven' will be bestowed on the 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl game-winning MVP, raising the mouth-watering stakes even further.

"The first Pop-Tarts Bowl became one of the year's biggest memes, and since then, our Edible Mascot has popped up on red carpets, TV commercials, sold-out Halloween costumes, and it continues to get brought up during big cultural moments. And fans are hungry for more," said Heidi Ray, Senior Director of Marketing, Pop-Tarts. "Pop-Tarts will continue to challenge college football rituals, and with all eyes on us at this year's game, we're promising to triple the Crazy Good antics on- and off-field with even more shareworthy, showstopping, I-can't-believe-they-did-that moments for fans to engage pre-kickoff."

To hype up the game and honor the memory of the first-ever Edible Mascot, fans can purchase limited-edition Pop-Tarts® Printed Fun Mascot Packs, starting now at retailers nationwide. Available for a limited-time in two flavors – Frosted Strawberry and Frosted Apple Turnover (a Walmart® exclusive) – each pastry is printed with various images to commemorate the best moments, including the Frosted Strawberry mascot, from the 2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl.

The 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl will air live on December 28 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The post-season showdown will unfold as two teams – and three Pop-Tarts Edible Mascots – face off at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

With many more Crazy Good antics in store for the 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl, be sure to follow @PopTartsUS on Instagram, @PopTarts on TikTok and @PopTartsBowl on your favorite social media platform to stay up to date with the latest.

