POP-TARTS® TURNS UP THE VOLUME (LITERALLY!) ON FOOD MEETS FASHION WITH DEBUT OF THE LIMITED-EDITION 'POP-TARTS CRUNCHY POPPERS PULLOVER' IN CELEBRATION OF LATEST INNOVATION

In partnership with TikTok star @Wandythemaker, Pop-Tarts honors the crunch of the brand's loudest snack yet with a jacket that audibly crunches as you wear it

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hear that sound? Pop-Tarts® is shaking up the food-meets-fashion world once more with the craveable debut of the Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers Pullover in celebration of the brand's new sweet, snackable, bite-sized munch.

The Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers Pullover brings a sweet twist to street-style in celebration of the brand’s first-ever crunchy snack The Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers Pullover brings a sweet twist to street-style in celebration of the brand’s first-ever crunchy snack

Who says football season is only for repping your favorite team? Ahead of the highly anticipated Pop-Tarts Bowl this December, let's start reppin' our new favorite snack! Inspired by the satisfying crunch of Pop-Tarts' latest snack sensation – Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers – these literally loud jackets that burst with style are made in collaboration with upcycling clothing designer Andrew Burgess of Vivid Visions, or as he's known on the internet, @Wandythemaker.

From street-style to sweet-style, each of these one-of-a-kind, handmade jackets was inspired by Crunchy Poppers' loudness and delicious taste. Using reinforced fabrics that crunch just like every bite, eye-catching gemstone "crunchlettes" that line a frosted sleeve, and bold textures, Pop-Tarts is giving fashion a crunchy upgrade with two colorways inspired by the flavors of Crunchy Poppers – Frosted Strawberry Crunch and Frosted Brownie Crunch. Moreover, with built-in functional pockets throughout, fans can enjoy the brand's tiny but mightily delicious snack no matter where they are.

"Since we first turned toast-and-jam into the iconic Pop-Tarts sixty years ago, we have prided ourselves on flipping convention on its head – through unexpected flavors, bold innovations, surprising collaborations, and even an Edible Mascot. The new Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers Pullover is yet another way to defy expectations, unapologetically," said Heidi Ray, Senior Director of Marketing, Pop-Tarts. "It's not just a jacket; it's permission to show off your Crazy Good sense of snacking and style at once."

"I had a great time working with Pop-Tarts on the Crunchy Poppers Pullovers," said Burgess. "I've been a fan of the brand since I was a kid, so it's exciting to be part of the launch for their crunchiest snack yet. We put a lot of thought and care into these jackets, and I'm looking forward to seeing people rock them."

The very first jacket was worn by Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson this past Sunday as he entered the stadium ahead of kickoff – and fans will have two chances to get their hands on their own for a touchdown worthy fit boost.

Starting Friday, October 4, at 12:00 P.M. ET, the hyper limited-edition Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers Pullovers will be available on shop.poptarts.com for $120 each, while supplies last. Additional jackets will be released on Friday, October 18, at 12:00 P.M. ET. Only a very limited number of these one-of-a-kind jackets are up for grabs, so make sure to set your alarms and snag one before they sell out!

This stylish item is the latest way the brand is expanding its footprint into football culture. Don't forget to tune into the Pop-Tarts Bowl on December 28th at 3:30 P.M. EST on ABC to see all the Crazy Good antics Pop-Tarts has in store. Whether you're cheering from the stands or from the comfort of your home, it's the perfect time to sport your new Pop-Tarts Crunchy Poppers Pullover.

For more information and to stay in-the-know on all things Pop-Tarts, follow the brand on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2023 were $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com.

