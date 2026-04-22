QUAKER® EXPANDS PORTFOLIO WITH NEW PROTEIN RICE CRISPS OFFERING GOOD SOURCE OF PROTEIN (6G PROTEIN) AND 9G WHOLE GRAINS PER SERVING

Quaker Protein Rice Crisps are available nationwide in two flavors - Chocolate Caramel and Tangy Barbecue

CHICAGO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As a majority of Americans (86%) are adding protein to their daily diet,1 Quaker continues to expand its range with the new Quaker Protein Rice Crisps. With a light texture and airy crunch fans already love, Quaker Protein Rice Crisps can now be enjoyed with a good source of protein (6g of protein) per serving. This innovation is part of PepsiCo's broader mission to evolve its foods portfolio with options that have functional ingredients.

New Quaker Protein Rice Crisps available in Chocolate Caramel Flavor and Tangy Barbecue Flavor.

Enjoy a Good Source of Protein in Two Delicious Flavors

Available in both a sweet and savory flavor, Quaker Protein Rice Crisps are gluten-free, popped and never fried with no artificial preservatives or flavors:

Quaker Protein Rice Crisps Chocolate Caramel Flavor: Offering a sweet chocolate and rich caramel flavor that is a good source of protein (6g protein per serving).

Offering a sweet chocolate and rich caramel flavor that is a good source of protein (6g protein per serving). Quaker Protein Rice Crisps Tangy Barbecue Flavor: A bold and tangy barbecue flavor with 6g protein per serving.

Addressing Consumer Demand for Protein

Protein is no longer just a trend; it's an established part of how consumers think about food. Quaker Protein Rice Crisps provide more variety in the growing protein snack category:

63% of Americans say they would choose snacks with added protein over regular ones. 2

More than half of Americans (54%) prioritize protein during snacking occasions. 3

70% of Americans want salty snacks to have protein, while 65% want sweet snacks with protein.4

As consumers increasingly look for functional ingredients in their everyday food and beverages, PepsiCo is leveraging its iconic portfolio of brands to lead the category transformation. Quaker® Protein Rice Crisps joins recent launches including Quaker® Protein Granola Bars, Quaker® Protein Old Fashioned Oats, Quaker® Protein Instant Oatmeal, SmartFood® Fiber Pop™ coated popcorn, SunChips® Fiber whole grain and black bean snacks, Doritos® Protein Tortilla Style Chips, Pepsi® Prebiotic Cola, and poppi® Prebiotic Soda, emphasizing a commitment to delivering the foods and beverages consumers love, enhanced with the functional ingredients they seek.

Additional Product Information

Available now in retailers nationwide, Quaker Protein Rice Crisps are made with:

6g of protein per serving with popped rice and pea protein

9g of Whole Grains per serving

No artificial preservatives or flavors

Gluten Free

"We're continuing to explore how to balance ingredients that offer functional benefits with great taste because we know consumers expect both," said James Wade, Marketing Vice President for Quaker Foods. "With Quaker's long history of offering quality ingredients for every occasion, the addition of Quaker Protein Rice Crisps to the portfolio is just another demonstration of the brand and PepsiCo's commitment to giving consumers more ways to help fuel their lives."

Quaker Protein Rice Crisps are available in two sizes: 2.6 oz for SRP $3.29 and 5.2 oz for SRP $5.19. For more information and to stay up to date on the latest news from Quaker, visit www.QuakerOats.com, www.Facebook.com/Quaker or follow us on X and Instagram @Quaker.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $94 billion in net revenue in 2025, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and drinks, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that places sustainability at the center of our business strategy, seeking to drive growth and build a stronger, more resilient future for PepsiCo and the communities where we operate. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

1 Online survey of 1,000 nationally representative Americans fielded by RepData on behalf of PepsiCo Foods US. Margin of error is +/-3%. Fielded from January 5-21, 2026. 2 Online survey of 1,000 nationally representative Americans fielded by RepData on behalf of PepsiCo Foods US. Margin of error is +/-3%. Fielded from January 5-21, 2026. 3 Online survey of 1,000 nationally representative Americans fielded by RepData on behalf of PepsiCo Foods US. Margin of error is +/-3%. Fielded from January 5-21, 2026. 4 Online survey of 1,000 nationally representative Americans fielded by RepData on behalf of PepsiCo Foods US. Margin of error is +/-3%. Fielded from January 5-21, 2026. 5 Online survey of 1,000 nationally representative Americans fielded by RepData on behalf of PepsiCo Foods US. Margin of error is +/-3%. Fielded from January 5-21, 2026.

SOURCE PepsiCo Foods U.S.