Pope Francis Blesses Foundry-Grown Diamond

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Foundry Inc., the world's first zero-emission diamond producer, presented a 5-carat diamond produced with zero carbon emissions to His Holiness Pope Francis on Thanksgiving Day 2021 in Rome, Italy and received a blessing by the Pope for its sustainably created diamond.

The diamond presented represents a fundamental shift in how this mineral can be produced. Avoiding mining altogether, Diamond Foundry converts greenhouse gases into pristine diamond using renewable energy powering proprietary plasma reactor technology.

Pope Francis greets Martin Roscheisen, CEO of Diamond Foundry, as Roscheisen presents a foundry-created diamond to His Holiness The Pope on Thanksgiving Day 2021 in Rome, Italy.

His Holiness Pope Francis has been clear about the many harmful effects of mining, previously stating "the entire mining sector is undoubtedly required to effect a radical paradigm change" and that "the earth's resources are being plundered because of short-sighted approaches". Further, Pope Francis has stated that mining activities result in an "extraction of wealth from land that paradoxically does not produce wealth for the local populations who remain poor."

"His Holiness Pope Francis is one of the preeminent moral authorities of our times," said Martin Roscheisen, CEO of Diamond Foundry. "We are greatly honored to showcase a sustainably created diamond that entirely avoids the environmental and human toll of mining -- hopefully a brilliant example of the kind of paradigm shift possible for at least some mineral resources."

About Diamond Foundry

Diamond Foundry Inc. is a leader in manufacturing innovation and America's #1 producer of single-crystal diamond chips for the jewelry, industrial, and semiconductor industries. One of the fastest growing, profitable tech startups in America, Diamond Foundry has developed proprietary plasma reactor technology to sustainably produce diamond at mining scale. The company's semiconductor products enable next-gen semiconductor performance across the cloud & AI compute, 5G/6G communications, and electric-car industries; and its VRAI brand brings iconic innovation to diamond jewelry direct to consumers world-wide. For more see www.diamondfoundry.com

