Popeye the Sailor Man drops anchor in Solitaire Grand Harvest for a seasonal in-game adventure and birthday celebration

The spinach-powered sailor brings his iconic crew, ship and nautical world to Solitaire Grand Harvest for an immersive season of themed gameplay, collectibles, and special events

NEW YORK and HERZLIYA, Israel, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solitaire Grand Harvest has teamed up with the legendary Popeye the Sailor Man for a new in-game seasonal collaboration, developed in partnership with King Features, a unit of Hearst and home to some of the world's most popular entertainment characters.

Popeye the Sailor Man drops anchor in Solitaire Grand Harvest Speed Speed Popeye in Solitaire Grand Harvest King Features Logo

Running from December 2025 until May 2026, the season introduces Popeye and his iconic cast of characters to the world of Solitaire Grand Harvest, blending Popeye's nautical universe with the game's beloved farm setting. The collaboration highlights Popeye's continued evolution into interactive entertainment while reflecting Solitaire Grand Harvest's focus on expanding its in-game universe through story-driven collaborations built around beloved characters. The activation features a special celebration for Popeye's birthday, with themed events and collectibles available throughout the season.

The collaboration opens with Popeye's ship running aground on the shores of the Solitaire Grand Harvest farm, setting the scene for a season-long adventure where players team up with Popeye and the farm animals to help rebuild the ship.

Throughout the season, players will encounter familiar characters from the Popeye universe - including Olive Oyl, Wimpy, Swee'Pea and Bluto - integrated across gameplay, environments and collections. The Sailor Man himself appears throughout the experience, guiding players as they progress through the missions. Alongside the main season, players can expand a themed mini-village and collect items from Popeye's world through a special Sailing Album. Limited-time events revolve around Popeye's Birthday and a Valentine's Day celebration inspired by the iconic romance between Popeye and Olive Oyl.

Roi Glazer, General Manager of Solitaire Grand Harvest, said, "Having Popeye join Solitaire Grand Harvest this season lets players dive into his world like never before. From his iconic ship to his crew, every part of the season is designed to be fun, immersive, and true to the spirit of both Popeye and our farm - and what better way to toast the Sailor Man than on his birthday?"

"Gaming is a key growth area for King Features, and teaming up with Playtika's Supertreat studio presented the perfect opportunity to bring Popeye's humor and strength to life with new fanbases," added Jolie Roberts, Vice President, Domestic Licensing, King Features. "This collaboration is a strong example of how we're evolving classic character IPs like Popeye into new interactive experiences that feel natural and meaningful for today's audiences."

Solitaire Grand Harvest is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play, and is also available on desktop through the official Solitaire Grand Harvest website. Fans can also follow the game on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.

About Popeye

Sailor. Tough guy. Hero. Legend. That's Popeye. He's an underdog with bulging forearms, a mean uppercut, and a love of canned spinach; he is unassuming, unsophisticated, and undeterred by a challenge. From the minute he walked into the comic strip "Thimble Theatre" and muttered his famous "Ja think I'm a cowboy?" line, Popeye the Sailor Man captured the hearts of millions of fans around the globe. As the star of his own comic strips and animated content on the big screen and small, Popeye became quickly ingrained in American culture and today remains one of the most recognizable pop culture icons in the world. Popeye is celebrating his 95th anniversary in 2024. For more information, visit www.popeye.com .

About King Features

King Features is a premier producer and distributor of the world's most iconic intellectual properties and a leader in classic character licensing and franchise development. With one of the longest-running consumer products programs in the industry, King Features' portfolio includes world-renowned pop culture brands such as Popeye®, Flash Gordon™, The Phantom™, Hägar the Horrible, Moomin, Prince Valiant® and Mandrake the Magician. King Features produced the Emmy-nominated series The Cuphead Show! with Netflix Animation which debuted in 2022. As content syndication specialists, the company distributes beloved comics such as Blondie, Beetle Bailey®, Mutts™ and dozens of others as well as columns, editorial cartoons and puzzles across multiple platforms and content providers around the globe. King Features is part of Hearst Newspapers, which publishes 24 dailies and 52 weeklies, including the Houston Chronicle, San Francisco Chronicle and Times Union (Albany, New York), and operates local digital marketing services and directories.

About Playtika®

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide. For more, visit playtika.com .

About Solitaire Grand Harvest®

Solitaire Grand Harvest allows its community to experience the fun side of farming as they grow and harvest crops, build and design their personal farm and progress through thousands of challenging Solitaire levels. The game provides high value content, and players are constantly exposed to new features and provided with the opportunity to connect with other members of the Solitaire Grand Harvest community online.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2n9Zr3qZrXI

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2926056/Playtika_Solitaire_Grand_Harvest_Popeye.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2905084/5833625/Playtika_Logo.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2926055/King_Features_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Playtika Ltd.