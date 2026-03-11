World Series of Poker, the #1 Free-to-Play Poker Game, Launches New Blackjack Game Mode

As one of the world's most popular games, the introduction of Blackjack strengthens WSOP's ability to deliver a diverse and enjoyable experience for players

HERZLIYA, Israel, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Series of Poker® (WSOP), the #1* free-to-play mobile poker game from gaming entertainment and technology leader Playtika, today announced the launch of a new Blackjack game mode. The introduction of free to play Blackjack now broadens the WSOP experience, giving players more choice, more variety, and new ways to play alongside established poker formats. The addition reinforces WSOP's position as a dynamic entertainment platform that continues to evolve its offering to meet player demand.

Meet Sofia, the New In-game Blackjack Dealer

The new mode includes Poker Power Jackpot, the main side bet within WSOP Blackjack. Poker Power Jackpot pays based on a three-card poker hand created from the player's first two cards and the dealer's upcard, incorporating poker hand rankings into the Blackjack format. Players will also meet Sofia, the new in-game Blackjack dealer.

The introduction of Blackjack expands the gameplay available within WSOP, which also includes Texas Hold'em, Omaha, a variety of poker games, and WSOP tournaments available throughout the day.

Guy Ceder, General Manager of WSOP comments: "Blackjack is one of the most recognised casino games globally and we're excited to bring it to our players as another way to enjoy the WSOP experience. We're always looking for ways to expand the entertainment value of the game and respond to what our players want to see in the app. With Poker Power Jackpot as the main side bet and the introduction of Sofia as the dealer, this mode combines traditional blackjack with elements of poker, offering players a fresh and high-engagement experience."

The Blackjack game mode is available starting March 11, 2026, across web, iOS, and Android devices within the WSOP free to play game. Available to play for free on the App Store, Google Play and at free online poker site experience PLAYWSOP.com. Players can follow the game on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.

*World Series of Poker is recognized as the #1 free-to-play poker game in revenue, last 12 months (March 2026), on the Apple App Store and Google Play, according to Sensor Tower.

If you love poker, play the WSOP free to play game – available on both mobile and desktop.

About World Series of Poker®

WSOP® is the official free-to-play game of the World Series of Poker®, and one of the world's most downloaded free poker games. Home to millions of poker players across the web, tablets and mobile, the game features countless exciting game modes, tournaments and special events while rewarding its best players with authentic virtual WSOP® prizes and poker-player trophies and glory.

World Series of Poker® is intended for those 21 or older and is for amusement purposes only. World Series of Poker® is not a real money game and does not offer real money gambling or an opportunity to win real money or prizes. All prizes are virtual and have no cash value. In app purchases are available (including random items).

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide. For more, visit playtika.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2930606/New_Blackjack_Game.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2905084/5856358/Playtika_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Playtika Ltd.