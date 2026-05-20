Popeyes® Brings its Bold Flavor to the Hamptons to Takeover the Iconic Surf Lodge Chicken Tender Towers as Exclusive Partner for Summer 2026

Louisiana flavor meets the Montauk Coast for a first-of-its-kind partnership with the premier summer destination, The Surf Lodge

MIAMI, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Popeyes® is proud to announce it is partnering with The Surf Lodge, Montauk's iconic music venue, as the exclusive partner powering the venue's iconic "Chicken Tender Tower" for the 2026 summer season. This first-of-its-kind partnership pairs Popeyes legendary Louisiana flavor with the rhythm of The Surf Lodge's world-renowned Summer Concert Series, placing the brand at the heart of the East Coast's premier music venue where the world's top performers and most vibrant summer social scene collide.

Popeyes x The Surf Lodge

Starting Memorial Day weekend, Popeyes will take center stage as the exclusive Chicken Tender featured in the legendary "Chicken Tender Tower," synonymous with the famous music venue. Guests at The Surf Lodge will find the Louisiana chicken brand at the heart of every social gathering, featuring hand-breaded, hand battered, crispy Louisiana Chicken Tenders that have flavor in every bite. These Tenders will be stacked in a multi-level tower and served alongside a flight of Popeyes dipping sauces, creating a premium culinary experience designed for the spotlight.

"We're excited to bring the bold flavor and energy of Popeyes to one of the most iconic destinations in music and culture," said Matt Rubin, Chief Marketing Officer of Popeyes U.S. and Canada. "Our exclusive partnership with The Surf Lodge and the debut of the Chicken Tender Tower allows us to show up for guests in a fresh, unexpected way, where great music, culture, and craveable food come together to create a uniquely elevated Popeyes experience."

Popeyes is entering the heart of The Surf Lodge's iconic summer music scene with a season-long residency at the home of the world-renowned Summer Concert Series, featuring:

Signature Menu Launches & Special Drops: Throughout the summer, guests can look forward to exclusive product drops and signature menu launches that fuel the social energy of the deck and beach lounge. This includes the legendary "Chicken Tender Towers" on every table and a Surf Lodge-exclusive flight of dipping sauces, ensuring the most-photographed food moment of the summer keeps pace with the rotating roster of global headliners performing on the stage.

Throughout the summer, guests can look forward to exclusive product drops and signature menu launches that fuel the social energy of the deck and beach lounge. This includes the legendary "Chicken Tender Towers" on every table and a Surf Lodge-exclusive flight of dipping sauces, ensuring the most-photographed food moment of the summer keeps pace with the rotating roster of global headliners performing on the stage. Exclusive Custom Merch: A limited-edition co-branded merchandise collection will be available in The Surf Lodge boutique, offering fans a way to take home the distinct vibe of a summer where music, fashion, and community naturally collide.

A limited-edition co-branded merchandise collection will be available in The Surf Lodge boutique, offering fans a way to take home the distinct vibe of a summer where music, fashion, and community naturally collide. The Marquee Weekend Takeover: The summer long takeover reaches a crescendo during a full-property moment, where Popeyes takes center stage as the featured presenting partner. From the DJ booth to the iconic concert stage, Popeyes will power every aspect of the programming for the biggest cultural event of the Hamptons season.

"We are always trying to create magic for our community," said Jayma Cardoso, Founder and Creative Director of The Surf Lodge. "It's an iconic collaboration that brings our signature Chicken Tender Towers together with the unmistakable taste of Popeyes. It feels very special and just takes it to another level. It's fun, unexpected, unforgettable, and it really reflects what makes The Surf Lodge so unique. This is the kind of partnership that just makes sense and I'm excited about this one."

For those guests who don't find themselves in Montauk, Popeyes is still making sure their tenders are the star of your summer season. For a limited time, Popeyes is offering its Rewards Members 12pc Tenders for $12 at participating U.S. restaurants*, available for redemption on Popeyes.com or the Popeyes App only. Guests are encouraged to use this offer to build their own tower at home, bringing a taste of Montauk across the nation!

This partnership marks the first time a major QSR brand has become the exclusive Chicken Tender partner for the summer season at the most sought-after summer destination. Fans can follow the journey of the Popeyes x The Surf Lodge partnership all summer long on social media.

ABOUT POPEYES®

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes® has over 50 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes® distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring fried chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain's passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavorful authentic food has allowed Popeyes® to become one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 4,000 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more about the brand, please visit the Popeyes® brand website at Popeyes.com or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

ABOUT THE SURF LODGE

The iconic Surf Lodge hotel and restaurant located in Montauk, New York, first opened in 2008 by Jayma Cardoso, a visionary within the hospitality, wellness, and design world. The property quickly became the most exclusive destination in the Hamptons, attracting top celebrities, notables, and influential people alike. The Surf Lodge is best known for its live concert series featuring world-class musicians such as John Legend, Jimmy Buffet, Willie Nelson, Wyclef Jean, Rüfüs du Sol, and more. In 2019, The Surf Lodge expanded, opening its sister destination, The Snow Lodge, in the premier city of Aspen.

* For a limited time, Popeyes Rewards Members can get a 12pc Wings (Boneless or Bone-In) or 12pc Chicken Tenders for $12 (excluding taxes and fees) at participating U.S. restaurants. Available for redemption on Popeyes.com or the Popeyes App only. Account registration required. Price may vary. Valid on Popeyes delivery. Menu prices higher on delivery. Delivery terms and fees apply. See popeyes.com/delivery-terms. Not valid on third-party delivery. One offer per order. Not valid with any other offers, discounts, or coupons. No substitutions. Not available in AK, HI, USVI, or PR. Offer valid 5/20/26-5/26/26. Popeyes reserves the right to cancel, suspend, and/or modify this offer at any time with or without notice.

SOURCE Popeyes