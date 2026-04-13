Popeyes® Sets Sail with ONE PIECE with an Epic Anime-Inspired Menu and Collectibles Drop

Bringing Flavor Inspired by the Straw Hat Crew's Adventures to Restaurants Nationwide Featuring The Luffy Bento Bundle, Gum-Gum Fruit Lemonade, and Chopper's Cupcake

MIAMI, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Popeyes® is bringing the spirit of adventure to fans nationwide with the launch of its first ever anime collaboration, Popeyes x ONE PIECE, in partnership with the legendary studio Toei Animation. A celebration of the global hit series and pop culture phenomenon ONE PIECE, Popeyes x ONE PIECE launches on April 13 at participating Popeyes restaurants across the US and Canada, and features a limited-time menu that transforms the epic world of ONE PIECE into a craveable dining experience sure to satisfy any anime or Popeyes fan.

Popeyes x ONE PIECE

Inspired by series' iconic characters and their larger-than-life journey, this one-of-a-kind ONE PIECE collaboration invites fans to fuel up like a member of the Straw Hat Crew with exclusive menu items and collectible drops designed to spark fandom, sharing, and serious hype.

From the world of ONE PIECE, the Popeyes x ONE PIECE menu features a lineup of bold offerings:

Luffy Bento Bundle ($13.99*) : Two pieces of Popeyes iconic Signature Chicken, creamy Mac & Cheese, a refreshing Gum-Gum Fruit Lemonade, and Chopper's Cupcake, served together for a truly legendary feast.

: Two pieces of Popeyes iconic Signature Chicken, creamy Mac & Cheese, a refreshing Gum-Gum Fruit Lemonade, and Chopper's Cupcake, served together for a truly legendary feast. Luffy Bento Box ($7.99*) : Two pieces of Popeyes iconic Signature Chicken paired with creamy Mac & Cheese for an iconic meal.

: Two pieces of Popeyes iconic Signature Chicken paired with creamy Mac & Cheese for an iconic meal. Gum-Gum Fruit Lemonade ($3.49*) : A bright, delicious lemonade inspired by the ONE PIECE original fruit.

: A bright, delicious lemonade inspired by the ONE PIECE original fruit. Chopper's Cupcake ($3.99*): A sweet treat as lovable as the Straw Hats' resident doctor.

"For ONE PIECE fans, the story is about adventure, loyalty, and going all-in for the things you love. This energy perfectly aligns with Popeyes and comes to life throughout this partnership with Toei Animation. We set out to create a collaboration that brings our bold flavors into the world of ONE PIECE and its anime fandom, the kind of meal you'd want before setting sail for the Grand Line" said Matt Rubin, Chief Marketing Officer at Popeyes. "Inspired by some of our favorite moments from the iconic ONE PIECE franchise, we infused the experience with signature Popeyes flavor. Whether you're a longtime fan of ONE PIECE and Popeyes or discovering both for the first time, this collaboration is designed to bring that spirit of adventure to life."

For true fans looking to claim treasure beyond the menu, Popeyes is also dropping exclusive ONE PIECE collectibles. A limited number of official ONE PIECE Bento Boxes will be given away for free to select guests who purchase the Luffy Bento Bundle at these select Popeyes locations on April 13, 2026:

New York City: 1530 Broadway, New York, NY

1530 Broadway, New York, NY Boston : 304 Squire Rd, Revere, MA

: 304 Squire Rd, Revere, MA New Jersey: 571 Milltown Rd New Brunswick, New Jersey

571 Milltown Rd New Brunswick, New Jersey Chicago: 621 Ogden Ave, Downers Grove, IL

621 Ogden Ave, Downers Grove, IL Los Angeles : 7635 Winnetka Ave, Los Angeles, CA

: 7635 Winnetka Ave, Los Angeles, CA Miami: 1427 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139

For those who don't snag these prized possessions in a Popeyes restaurant, fans everywhere can shop a limited collection of Popeyes x ONE PIECE merchandise, including collectible keychains, T-shirts, and Bento Boxes, available for purchase online starting April 15 at https://shop.popeyes.com/

Just like the journey to find the "One Piece" itself, this collaboration is only available for a limited time. Fans are encouraged to act fast, show up early, and share the adventure.

*Price may vary.

©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

ABOUT POPEYES®

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes® has over 50 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes® distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring fried chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain's passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavorful authentic food has allowed Popeyes® to become one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 4,000 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more about the brand, please visit the Popeyes® brand website at Popeyes.com or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

ABOUT ONE PIECE

Based on the globally beloved and best-selling manga of all time created by Eiichiro Oda and brought to life by Toei Animation, the iconic ONE PIECE episodic series follows pirate Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat Crew on their epic quest to find the "One Piece," the legendary treasure of Gol D. Roger, former King of the Pirates. Now over 25 years since the episodic series' Japanese TV debut in 1999, ONE PIECE has taken its place in mainstream pop culture as one of the most successful and enduring anime franchises of all time, attracting millions of fans of all ages around the world. Today, the franchise currently spans 15 feature films, multiple video games, a trading card game and an ever-growing catalog of licensed merchandise and location-based entertainment.

ABOUT TOEI ANIMATION INC.

Based in Los Angeles, Toei Animation Inc. manages the distribution of Toei Animation's top properties, including franchise series Dragon Ball, Sailor Moon, ONE PIECE, Digimon, Saint Seiya and many others, to North America, Latin America, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. Toei Animation's Los Angeles office also oversees all categories of consumer product licensing based on its film and television brands within these territories. For more information, please visit toei-animation-usa.com.

SOURCE Popeyes