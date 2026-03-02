Popilush Celebrates Four Years of Innovation, Expansion & Award‑Winning Design

Brand Celebrates Anniversary With Special Promotions & Customer Giveaways

NEW YORK, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Popilush , the trailblazing, award-winning shapewear fashion brand, proudly celebrates its 4th anniversary, marking four years of rapid growth and breakthrough design. What began as a mission to reinvent shapewear with comfort, confidence, and modern style has evolved into one of today's most dynamic fashion success stories.

Popilush Celebrates 4th Anniversary

Over the past four years, Popilush has achieved major milestones that underscore its industry influence and accelerating momentum. In the last year alone, the brand expanded into top-tier retail distribution, launching on Nordstrom.com and Macys.com, and opened its first U.S. brick‑and‑mortar store in Las Vegas, giving customers a new way to experience Popilush's signature designs firsthand.

Popilush's innovative approach to shapewear and apparel has earned significant recognition across design and business communities. The brand is a Gold and Silver NY Product Design Awards winner and a Glossy Fashion and Luxury Awards finalist, celebrated for its functional yet fashion-forward silhouettes and inclusive approach to style. Founder Eve DeMartine has been honored individually as well, earning a place on the prestigious Inc. Female Founders 500 list, alongside receiving a Gold Stevie Award and Gold Titan Women in Business Award for her leadership and entrepreneurial impact.

"As we celebrate our fourth year, I'm deeply grateful for the incredible support from our community and the dedication of the Popilush team," said Eve DeMartine, founder of Popilush. "Every milestone, from our retail expansion to each award, represents our commitment to designing for real women, real bodies, and real moments. This anniversary is not only a celebration of how far we've come, but of the women whose confidence and stories inspire everything we create."

To mark the anniversary, Popilush is launching a set of celebratory promotions and customer‑focused activities:

20% off all orders over $150

Customers who made more than two purchases in 2025 are eligible to enter for a chance to win $1,000 toward their Popilush wish list. Three winners will be selected.

Past customers will receive a $50 gift card

Popilush products are available on Popilush.com, Amazon, TikTok Shop, Nordstrom.com, and Macys.com.

About Popilush

Popilush is an innovative, multifunctional lifestyle and shapewear apparel brand that seamlessly combines fashion and functionality, offering stylish clothing with built-in shapewear for comfort and convenience. Founded by CEO Eve DeMartine, Popilush streamlines wardrobe choices for confident, on-the-go women, offering a diverse range of apparel, including dresses, bodysuits, activewear, intimates, and workwear. Committed to body positivity and self-love, the brand's slogan, "It all starts inside," reflects its mission to enhance rather than change, ensuring every woman feels beautiful from the inside out. With high-quality, affordable contemporary designs that sculpt and support, Popilush allows every woman to express her individuality with ease and grace. To learn more about Popilush and discover their products, please visit www.popilush.com , or engage with the Popilush community on Instagram & TikTok @popilush.

SOURCE Popilush