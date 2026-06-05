Viral Shapewear Apparel Brand Joins the Department Store's E-Commerce Platform Reaching Millions of New Customers

NEW YORK, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Popilush, the trailblazing, award-winning shapewear fashion brand, continues to expand the reach of its viral styles through a new partnership with Kohls.com. The collaboration opens the door for millions of Kohl's shoppers to discover Popilush's signature sculpting everyday styles offered in inclusive sizes ranging from S to 3XL.

Popilush Continues Retail Expansion with New Kohl's Partnership

The Kohl's partnership is the fourth major retail expansion for the brand, including the opening of its flagship store in Las Vegas in 2025 and retail partnerships with Nordstrom.com and Macys.com. The initial assortment on Kohls.com features a selection of their best-selling dresses, swimsuits and more, with additional styles to be added in the coming weeks.

"We're thrilled to introduce Popilush to Kohl's expansive digital community," said Founder and CEO Eve DeMartine. "Kohl's provides an incredible platform for us to introduce Popilush to a wider audience and continue redefining how women think about everyday dressing."

As Popilush continues to scale, it remains focused on designing styles that combine fashion and function, seamlessly integrating into modern wardrobes. With innovation and inclusivity at the forefront, Popilush is reshaping the category, offering women thoughtfully engineered apparel that supports, flatters, and empowers from the inside out.

To learn more about Popilush and discover their products, please visit www.popilush.com, or engage with the Popilush community on Instagram & TikTok @popilush.

About Popilush

Popilush is an innovative, multifunctional lifestyle and shapewear apparel brand that seamlessly combines fashion and functionality, offering stylish clothing with built-in shapewear for comfort and convenience. Founded by CEO Eve DeMartine, a 2025 Inc. Female Founders 500 honoree, Popilush streamlines wardrobe choices for confident, on-the-go women, offering a diverse range of apparel, including dresses, bodysuits, activewear, intimates, and workwear. Committed to body positivity and self-love, the brand's slogan, "It all starts inside," reflects its mission to enhance rather than change, ensuring every woman feels beautiful from the inside out. With high-quality, affordable contemporary designs that sculpt and support, Popilush allows every woman to express her individuality with ease and grace. To learn more about Popilush and discover their products, please visit www.popilush.com, or engage with the Popilush community on Instagram & TikTok @popilush.

SOURCE Popilush