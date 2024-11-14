POPILUSH LAUNCHES THE DAZZLING NEW "STARLIGHT SPARKLE" COLLECTION

Radiate confidence this holiday season in Popilush's new crystal-adorned styles with built-in shapewear

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Popilush , the revolutionary clothing brand redefining shapewear with fashionable, multifunctional designs, proudly announces the launch of the radiant Starlight Sparkle Collection. This new line incorporates dazzling heat-set crystals on Popilush's innovative all-in-one outfits that blend modern style with body-positive shapewear, offering premium garments designed to highlight and enhance the beauty of every body.

Collection Image

"Inspired by the magic of starlit skies, the heat-set crystals that adorn each garment in the Starlight Sparkle Collection create a sophisticated, captivating sparkle with every movement," said Michael Lomotan, Creative Director at Popilush. "The Starlight Sparkle Collection delivers a dose of glamour while sculpting and supporting the wearer, making it the perfect choice for holiday soirées, New Year's Eve celebrations, or a night out on the town."

Features of the new Popilush Starlight Sparkle Collection:

A Canvas of Stardust Dreams : Radiant minimalism at its finest. High quality heat-set crystals serve as stars, adorning each piece with subtle sparkle. With your every movement, they shimmer.





: Radiant minimalism at its finest. High quality heat-set crystals serve as stars, adorning each piece with subtle sparkle. With your every movement, they shimmer. Natural, Effortless Sculpting: With Popilush's advanced built-in shaping mesh, each piece comfortably hugs the body, offering subtle, natural sculpting for a polished silhouette. The precisely placed crystals highlight the wearer's natural curves, adding a refined glow to complement her unique shape.





With Popilush's advanced built-in shaping mesh, each piece comfortably hugs the body, offering subtle, natural sculpting for a polished silhouette. The precisely placed crystals highlight the wearer's natural curves, adding a refined glow to complement her unique shape. Unmatched Comfort: Made from Popilush's signature silk nylon mesh, this soft, lightweight, breathable fabric gently hugs the body, ensuring all-night comfort without sacrificing style. Designed with the wearer's comfort and beauty in mind, these pieces allow women to embrace and enhance their natural shape with confidence.

All Popilush clothing - from chic bodysuits and dresses to jumpsuits and lounge sets - are thoughtfully designed to combine luxurious fashion with discreet, built-in shaping technology. To learn more about Popilush and shop the new Starlight Sparkle Collection, please visit: . https://www.popilush.com/collections/sparkle-star-crystal-mesh

ABOUT Popilush

As an innovative, multifunctional shapewear brand, Popilush is a convenient all-in-one styling option that is accessible for everyday wear, offering comfort and convenience by streamlining the wardrobe decision process for strong, stylish women on the go. Popilush intersects functionality with fashion through the inconspicuous shapewear attached to a variety of garments that are high-quality, affordable and beautiful. These contemporary designs empower women with confidence and promote body positivity by providing a diverse line of shapewear that enhances women's beauty, no matter the shape or size, to support and sculpt on the outside, while celebrating who they are on the inside. To learn more, please visit https://www.popilush.com/ .

