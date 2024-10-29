Popilush Launches TikTok Shop Super Brand Day in the US

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Popilush, a leading name in the fashion shapewear industry, kicked off its TikTok Shop Super Brand Day with an exclusive event titled "Party with Popilush." The event took place at Popilush's new office in New York, bringing together long-term partners, content creators, and influencers. They gathered to witness a pivotal moment in the brand's journey toward expanding across multiple channels.

TikTok's Super Brand Day is designed to showcase a brand to highlight its specials deals and more. This initiative targets top innovative and well-known brands, presenting users with exciting, new, and best-selling products.

Popilush, recognized as a top fashion shapewear brand in the US, has made a name for itself in the women's shapewear market with its iconic and innovative products. The brand has a substantial following, with over 63K followers on TikTok and other platforms. Popilush has extensive experience in brand activation and event organization, collaborating with numerous creators and reaching a wide audience through product launches and user roundtables throughout the year. This has significantly impacted the user community and strengthened the brand's presence.

Popilush's founder, Eve DeMartine, a visionary entrepreneur, attended the event, embodying the brand's spirit. With a keen understanding of women's needs—confidence, comfort, and style—Eve has led a shapewear revolution. As a mother of twins, she exemplifies the balance between family life and building a successful business. During the event, Eve shared insights into the Popilush women's spirit and themed styling, inspiring attendees with her journey and vision.

The event also showcased the "Popilush Tour," a themed exhibition featuring five distinct series displayed in five different rooms. This setup allowed the party guests to experience the brand's empowering influence on women in various contexts. Each room highlighted the unique attributes of Popilush's product lines, underscoring the brand's dedication to boosting confidence, comfort, and style for women.

In addition to this kickoff party and a themed challenge on TikTok, activities surrounding Popilush's participation in the TikTok Shop Super Brand Day will continue until November 6th. From October 31st to November 6th, the brand will host a series of live streaming on TikTok Shop, offering special deals. This extended engagement aims to further connect with the audience, providing them with exclusive access to the brand's latest offerings and innovations.

Popilush's debut at the TikTok Shop Super Brand Day marks a significant milestone in its journey toward expanding its reach and influence. By leveraging the platform's extensive resources and engaging with a diverse audience, the brand continues to solidify its position as a leader in the fashion shapewear industry.

About Popilush

Popilush is a pioneer of apparel with built-in shapewear that empowers women of all shapes and sizes to look as good as they feel, every day. They design shapewear apparel that includes garments innovated with built-in lifting, smoothing, and shaping, for everyday support. Their mission is to uplift all women so they can feel their best, and have the freedom and confidence to be themselves. Their high-quality apparel is available in a diverse range of sizes at an affordable price. With Popilush, you can confidently express your unique style while enjoying the benefits of premium apparel. To learn more about Popilush and discover their products, please visit www.popilush.com, or engage with the Popilush community on Instagram @popilush.

SOURCE POPILUSH LLC