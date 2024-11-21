Popmenu Named One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for the Third Consecutive Year

Exponential growth attributed to Popmenu's history of delivering strong financial results for restaurants through AI-powered, multichannel marketing

ATLANTA, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Popmenu today announced it is featured on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 30th year. Popmenu grew 581% from 2020 to 2023.

Popmenu's CEO and Co-founder, Brendan Sweeney, credits the company's revenue performance to helping restaurants consistently reach more guests, drive more sales, and save time and money. From interactive menus and online ordering to AI content creation and AI phone answering, Popmenu personalizes marketing and increases business across digital channels automatically.

"Popmenu is obsessed with helping restaurants better compete for new and repeat guests while freeing up time and resources to focus on delivering the incredibly high levels of hospitality today's consumers demand," said Sweeney. "We were very early in bringing AI, automation, and personalization to restaurant marketing, and that focus has paid off by making our platform not just the most feature-rich in the market, but also the most performant. We are also proud of our efforts to help raise the level of understanding across the industry of how to most efficiently promote a restaurant in today's noisy market, how to clearly measure ROI down to specific messages, and even what should be expected of software providers as tech becomes an inevitable part of operating a successful restaurant. We've put a lot of thought, blood, sweat, and tears into helping this industry we love and are thankful for the recognition that comes from a third straight year on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list."

"For 30 years we've been celebrating companies that are actively driving innovation. The software industry continues to be a beacon of growth, and the fintech industry made a strong showing on this year's list, surpassing life sciences for the first time," said Steve Fineberg, vice chair, U.S. technology sector leader, Deloitte. "Significantly, we also saw a breakthrough in performance of private companies, with the highest number of private companies named to the list in our program's history. This year's winners have shown they have the vision and expertise to continue to perform at a high level, and that deserves to be celebrated."

"Innovation, transformation and disruption of the status quo are at the forefront for this year's Technology Fast 500 list, and there's no better way to celebrate 30 years of program history," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's Audit & Assurance practice. "This year's winning companies have demonstrated a continuous commitment to growth and remarkable consistency in driving forward progress. We extend our congratulations to all of this year's winners — it's an incredible time for innovation."

About the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Popmenu

As a leader in restaurant technology, Popmenu is on a mission to make profitable growth easy for all restaurants. Digital marketing, online ordering, and on-premise technologies headline a powerful product suite infused with artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and deep data on guest preferences. The company consolidates tools needed to engage guests, serving as a digital control center for more than 10,000 independent restaurants and hospitality groups in the US, UK, and Canada. For more information, visit popmenu.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 460,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Grasz

Head of Marketing, Popmenu

[email protected]

SOURCE Popmenu Inc.