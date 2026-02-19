Popmenu Releases Top Restaurant Trends to Watch in 2026

Consumers currently spend around $90 on restaurants per week, down from $115 in June 2025

71% of restaurants plan to raise menu prices this year, up from 57% last year

Consumers can expect to see more AI incorporated into restaurant hospitality

ATLANTA, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As prolonged inflation and economic uncertainty continue to put a strain on household budgets, 68% of U.S. consumers say they are cutting back on restaurant dining this year and prioritizing affordability and convenience. In February 2026, consumers' average weekly spend on restaurants dropped to about $90—$25 less than in June 2025.

To stay competitive, 97% of restaurant operators say they are sharpening focus on their guest experience—implementing new dining options, guest incentives, and AI technologies. This is according to Popmenu's 2026 nationwide studies of 328 U.S. restaurant leaders and 1,000 U.S. consumers.

Business Outlook for Restaurants

Despite concerns about consumer confidence, tariffs, immigration, and other economic factors, 63% of operators are cautiously optimistic about their business prospects this year; 25% are very optimistic. More than 1 in 4 (28%) plan to add a new location or expand an existing one, down from 32% last year.

Changes in Menus and Pricing

Facing higher food and labor costs, 71% of restaurant operators plan to raise menu prices—up from 57% last year, when more restaurants held back following price hikes in 2024 and 2023. To help balance this out, 35% of operators expect to add more affordable options to their menus. Nearly one-third (31%) are considering variable pricing (i.e., price changes based on demand, time of day, day of week, seasonality), up from 22% last year.

Some other ways operators plan to enhance their menus include:

41% - More limited-time menus

33% - More healthy dishes

33% - More low-alcohol drinks and mocktails

32% - More homemade dishes

30% - More comfort food

How Restaurants Are Managing Consumer Demands and Behaviors

Making it easy for guests to find every location

Consumers: While 85% of consumers use Google and other search engines to find restaurants, 20% use AI tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity—a growing trend.

Operators: 81% are increasing marketing activity this year across digital channels; 78% are making their website friendlier to all search tools, including AI.

Better digital hospitality

Consumers: 41% expect restaurants to use technology to make their experience faster, more convenient and more informed.

Operators: 44% have already adopted AI at their restaurants for everything from food preparation to business operations; 25% plan to this year. More than half (55%) of operators are using AI to write marketing content to educate and entice consumers.

More personalized communications

Consumers: 48% want to hear from their favorite restaurants at least once a week; 16% say every other week.

Operators: 87% are using technology to automatically personalize messages based on guest preferences. On average, operators are adding more than 100 new guest contacts to their email lists every month and tracking what they like.1

More perks for regulars

Consumers: 53% often or always redeem loyalty rewards from restaurants.

Operators: 72% plan to send out more special offers and rewards this year.

More culinary encounters

Consumers: 39% say they are looking for a dining experience, not just a meal.

Operators: 61% plan to oblige guests with cool ambiance, theme nights, interactive dinners, nostalgia pop-ups, virtual reality and more.

"Economic pressure is not letting up for restaurants who see costs continue to increase and consumer confidence plummet," said Brendan Sweeney, CEO and Co-founder of Popmenu. "Operators are actively seeking ways to gain an edge at every step of the guest journey—from when they search for restaurants online to when they place an order and choose whether to return. You'll see that play out in new menu options and dining experiences, frequent and targeted digital marketing and more tech-enabled hospitality."

1 Popmenu's nationwide survey of 300 U.S. restaurant leaders in Q3 2025.

Survey Methodology

Popmenu conducted an anonymous, nationwide study of 328 U.S. restaurant owners and operators from January 8 to January 31, 2026. Popmenu also conducted an anonymous, nationwide survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers, ages 21 and older, from February 4 to February 5, 2026.

About Popmenu

As a leader in restaurant technology, Popmenu is on a mission to make profitable growth easy for all restaurants. Digital marketing, online ordering, and on-premise technologies headline a powerful product suite infused with artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and deep data on guest preferences. The company consolidates tools needed to engage guests, serving as a digital control center for more than 10,000 independent restaurants and hospitality groups in the US, UK, and Canada. For more information, visit popmenu.com .

