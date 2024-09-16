POPPI ANNOUNCES POST MALONE AS LATEST PARTNER & INVESTOR

Customers can now purchase Posty's Custom Wild Berry can at Kroger Nationwide

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- poppi, the viral prebiotic soda brand revolutionizing soda for the next generation, announces a partnership with 9x diamond-certified and GRAMMY® Award-nominated musician, Post Malone, who recently made a lifestyle change in part by giving up traditional soda. Post has found his perfect match in poppi, a prebiotic soda with 5 grams of sugar and 25 calories per can.

Since his now-famous public break up with traditional, sugary soda, Post has been drinking poppi – the full-flavored, deliciously refreshing modern soda that gives people the freedom to love soda again. The authenticity of his personal soda story, the positive impact it has had on his health, and his genuine love for the brand quickly got the attention of the poppi team, including Texas-based founders Allison and Stephen Ellsworth.

"The partnership was so authentic for both poppi and Post, and we could not be more excited," said Allison Ellsworth, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer at poppi. "We're on a mission to revolutionize soda for the next generation, and who better to help us usher that message than global superstar Post Malone who has such an impactful, personal story to share."

poppi is debuting a custom 12oz can of Wild Berry poppi, Post's favorite flavor, exclusively at Kroger. Labeled "Posty's Soda," the unique can tells his story of quitting soda until he found poppi, with a classic Post aesthetic and nod to Texas, where both he and poppi are from. Further, Kroger customers can enter to win one of five sets of tickets to an upcoming Post Malone concert through October 15th.

"I'm excited to partner with Allison, Stephen and the entire poppi team to bring the future of soda to everyone :)" said Post.

For more information on poppi, visit drinkpoppi.com, or follow @drinkpoppi on Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT POPPI:

poppi is a prebiotic soda brand revolutionizing soda for the next generation. Founded by husband-and-wife duo Stephen and Allison Ellsworth, Austin, TX-based poppi combines fruit juice and prebiotics to create a deliciously refreshing, mouthwatering soda with 5 grams of sugar and 25 calories. What originally started as a home-brewed concoction quickly became a farmers' market favorite turned Shark Tank investment and is now available at major retailers nationwide. poppi's brand-first approach, cultural cache, and rapid growth has nurtured an incredibly loyal fan base, including celeb fans like Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Billie Eilish, Russell Westbrook, Jennifer Lopez, Olivia Munn, and more. poppi is available in 14 delicious flavors – Strawberry Lemon, Raspberry Rose, Orange, Ginger Lime, Watermelon, Cherry Limeade, Grape, Wild Berry, Classic Cola, Root Beer, Doc Pop, Lemon Lime, Orange Cream, and Cherry Cola. For more information, visit drinkpoppi.com, or follow @drinkpoppi on Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT POST MALONE:

A 9x diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-nominated phenomenon, Dallas, TX artist Post Malone regularly rewrites history, blurs boundaries, and incites internet-breaking conversation with every move. Emerging in 2015 with a genre-less brew that inspired a movement, he delivered the diamond-selling "Congratulations" [feat. Quavo], achieved back-to-back #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, received countless multi-Platinum certifications around the world, and smashed one record after another with his Hot 100-topping hits. As the writer or co-writer of all of his songs, Post Malone is one of our generations literary geniuses.

Most recently, Post released his debut country album, F-1 Trillion which landed at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Ahead of the album, Post released "Guy For That" featuring Luke Combs, "Pour Me A Drink" featuring Blake Shelton and mega-smash "I Had Some Help" with Morgan Wallen. Upon release of "I Had Some Help" it crash landed at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, tallying "the highest weekly sales and streams since 2020" and remained at #1 for six consecutive weeks. This Fall, Post will be embarking on his F-1 Trillion Tour.

In 2023, he released his fifth album AUSTIN. That same year, he garnered a "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance" GRAMMY® Award nomination for "I Like You (A Happier Song)" [with Doja Cat], marking his tenth career nomination in six years. In 2022, Post released his fourth album, Twelve Carat Toothache, which marked his fourth consecutive Top 5 bow on the Top 200. He even scored "the highest-certified single in RIAA history" with "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)" [feat. Swae Lee] reaching 20x platinum, or double diamond, in the United States. This makes it the first song to ever achieve this status, netting the biggest single of his generation.

In 2019, his third full-length album, Hollywood's Bleeding, arrived at platinum status and eventually went triple platinum. It reigned at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 for four weeks. Hollywood's Bleeding followed the immense success of the triple-Platinum beerbongs & bentleys, which also landed at #1 a year prior. In the wake of beerbongs & bentleys, Post crushed a record in place for 54 years. He charted nine songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100, notching "the most songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100 ever." Moreover, he also trounced the record for most simultaneous Top 40 Hot 100 hits with 14.

Post's catalog comprises the GRAMMY® Award-nominated "rockstar" [feat. 21 Savage" (Diamond), "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)" [feat. Swae Lee] (2x Diamond), "I Fall Apart" (Diamond), "Psycho" [feat. Ty Dolla $ign] (Diamond), "White Iverson" (Diamond), "Better Now" (Diamond), and more. It all started with his quintuple-platinum influential 2016 debut, Stoney. With records under his belt that will likely never be surpassed and a generation of artists and audiences worldwide under his spell, Post Malone simply doesn't stop.

SOURCE poppi