Poppy Playtime's Newest and Largest Chapter: Deep Sleep Unveils Sinister Twists, New Characters and More

News provided by

Mob Entertainment

01 Nov, 2023, 08:59 ET

Chapter 3: Deep Sleep, now available for pre-order, will launch in December with an all-new adventure, the biggest and scariest yet.

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mob Entertainment, a transmedia company challenging the norms of today's media landscape, and creator of the multi-million unit horror video game series, Poppy Playtime, today announced the highly-anticipated release date of Poppy Playtime Chapter 3: Deep Sleep. Available on Steam, fans will be able to pre-order Chapter 3 starting today. To date, the Poppy Playtime series has entertained millions of fans around the globe on multiple gaming platforms. In addition, it is ever expanding into players' lives via digital media and multiple lines of consumer products.

Continue Reading
Mob Entertainment
Mob Entertainment

Chapter 3: Deep Sleep, draws players deeper into the eerie domain of Playtime Co., an abandoned toy factory mysteriously shut down after the staff disappeared a decade earlier. Players embody the character of a former employee, set to unveil the secrets of what happened to their vanished colleagues. Throughout the game, players will encounter many twists, mini-games and challenges all while striving to survive the toys inside, determined to reap their revenge and drag them into a harrowing abyss.

"We want our loyal fans to know we hear them and we are just as excited to bring them a new journey in the next Chapter," said Zach Belanger, Co-founder and CEO of Mob Entertainment. "Fans can expect Chapter 3 to be the scariest and longest playing chapter of the Poppy Playtime anthology to date."

Deep Sleep will be the largest installment of the series to date. This means more environments, new characters, more mini-game challenges and a larger storyline with more scares and several unexpected twists. With each chapter the graphics become more stunning and cinematic adding to the horror. And Chapter 3 sets the bar even higher. Combine this with a continuation of the original storyline with new twists, and you have Mob Entertainment's most ambitious, scariest, and most fun adventure yet.

"It's been incredibly exciting to see how much Huggy Wuggy has resonated with fans, and we can't wait to unveil new creepy characters that will captivate their imaginations even further," said Seth Belanger, Co-founder and CCO of Mob Entertainment. "Not only will fans experience a brand-new adventure, but we're also introducing new characters, new villains and enhanced graphics to make the Poppy Playtime gaming experience something they've never seen before."

To pre-order Chapter 3 on Steam, visit https://store.steampowered.com/app/2555190/Poppy_Playtime__Chapter_3/.

To learn more about the company and stay up to date on news and announcements, visit www.mobentertainment.com or join the discussion on the company's Discord channel.

About Mob Entertainment
Founded in 2015 as EnchantedMob, Mob Entertainment was created by brothers Zach and Seth Belanger, who united their passion for art and storytelling. Their dedicated team continually pushes the boundaries of entertainment, delivering top-tier content that entertains and inspires in an ever-evolving industry. Mob Entertainment, creators of the indie horror sensation Poppy Playtime set in an abandoned toy factory, has seen its characters, including Huggy Wuggy, amass a significant following on YouTube and in consumer products. Mob Entertainment is on a mission to craft unconventional stories, captivating characters, and exceptional experiences that redefine norms, enthrall audiences, and achieve both artistic and commercial success.

Media Contact Info:
Interdependence Public Relations for Mob Entertainment
(973) 303-3237
[email protected] 

SOURCE Mob Entertainment

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.