Poppy Playtime's Newest and Largest Chapter: Deep Sleep Unveils Sinister Twists, New Characters and More

Chapter 3: Deep Sleep, now available for pre-order, will launch in December with an all-new adventure, the biggest and scariest yet.



ST. LOUIS, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mob Entertainment, a transmedia company challenging the norms of today's media landscape, and creator of the multi-million unit horror video game series, Poppy Playtime, today announced the highly-anticipated release date of Poppy Playtime Chapter 3: Deep Sleep. Available on Steam, fans will be able to pre-order Chapter 3 starting today. To date, the Poppy Playtime series has entertained millions of fans around the globe on multiple gaming platforms. In addition, it is ever expanding into players' lives via digital media and multiple lines of consumer products.

Mob Entertainment

Chapter 3: Deep Sleep, draws players deeper into the eerie domain of Playtime Co., an abandoned toy factory mysteriously shut down after the staff disappeared a decade earlier. Players embody the character of a former employee, set to unveil the secrets of what happened to their vanished colleagues. Throughout the game, players will encounter many twists, mini-games and challenges all while striving to survive the toys inside, determined to reap their revenge and drag them into a harrowing abyss.

"We want our loyal fans to know we hear them and we are just as excited to bring them a new journey in the next Chapter," said Zach Belanger, Co-founder and CEO of Mob Entertainment. "Fans can expect Chapter 3 to be the scariest and longest playing chapter of the Poppy Playtime anthology to date."

Deep Sleep will be the largest installment of the series to date. This means more environments, new characters, more mini-game challenges and a larger storyline with more scares and several unexpected twists. With each chapter the graphics become more stunning and cinematic adding to the horror. And Chapter 3 sets the bar even higher. Combine this with a continuation of the original storyline with new twists, and you have Mob Entertainment's most ambitious, scariest, and most fun adventure yet.

"It's been incredibly exciting to see how much Huggy Wuggy has resonated with fans, and we can't wait to unveil new creepy characters that will captivate their imaginations even further," said Seth Belanger, Co-founder and CCO of Mob Entertainment. "Not only will fans experience a brand-new adventure, but we're also introducing new characters, new villains and enhanced graphics to make the Poppy Playtime gaming experience something they've never seen before."

To pre-order Chapter 3 on Steam, visit https://store.steampowered.com/app/2555190/Poppy_Playtime__Chapter_3/ .

To learn more about the company and stay up to date on news and announcements, visit www.mobentertainment.com or join the discussion on the company's Discord channel.

About Mob Entertainment

Founded in 2015 as EnchantedMob, Mob Entertainment was created by brothers Zach and Seth Belanger, who united their passion for art and storytelling. Their dedicated team continually pushes the boundaries of entertainment, delivering top-tier content that entertains and inspires in an ever-evolving industry. Mob Entertainment, creators of the indie horror sensation Poppy Playtime set in an abandoned toy factory, has seen its characters, including Huggy Wuggy, amass a significant following on YouTube and in consumer products. Mob Entertainment is on a mission to craft unconventional stories, captivating characters, and exceptional experiences that redefine norms, enthrall audiences, and achieve both artistic and commercial success.

Media Contact Info:

Interdependence Public Relations for Mob Entertainment

(973) 303-3237

[email protected]

SOURCE Mob Entertainment