Popular AI Chatbot ChatOn Reaches 100M Downloads as Its Global Audience Continues to Grow

In just three years, ChatOn has evolved into one of the world's leading AI assistants.

MIAMI, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As of March 2026, ChatOn , one of the most popular AI chatbots, has achieved 100 million downloads on iOS, Android, and Web. The app provides access to multiple leading AI models in one place, under one subscription, enabling it to attract a broad audience.

Today, ChatOn is an all-in-one AI toolbox for everyday tasks, like helping people write, research, plan, organize, and think through decisions, so they can handle daily tasks faster and more efficiently. The app provides instant access to GPT-5, Gemini 2.5 Pro, Perplexity Sonar, and Claude 4.5 Sonnet. This flexibility allows users to manage tasks in ways single-model apps cannot.

ChatOn includes purpose-built AI tools and task-specific agents designed for real-life scenarios, from planning and decision-making to content creation, analysis, and everyday problem-solving.

The app integrates high-speed image/video generation and professional-grade AI editing directly into the chat flow, removing the need for external design tools. It also provides real-time web search with up-to-date answers and source links, making it a reliable tool for fact-checking and topic exploration.

Launched in February 2023 on iOS as a single-model application, ChatOn has grown into a comprehensive AI ecosystem accessible across all platforms, including the web. Its commitment to user experience was recognized at the 14th Annual Lovie Awards, highlighting its outstanding UX design.

To ensure users get the most out of the technology, ChatOn actively educates its community on effective AI usage and prompt engineering through detailed guides, blog posts, and social media content. Also, ChatOn conducts surveys to analyze users' AI usage habits and trends and to improve the user experience based on those findings.

"This is a major milestone for our team," said Dmitry Khritankov, Product Director at ChatOn. "We work hard to meet our users' expectations by making AI more understandable and accessible—from offering smart follow-up questions in chats to developing specialized AI agents and in-app products. Every user can be confident that ChatOn is one of the best solutions on the market for both work and personal tasks."

ChatOn regularly introduces new, highly anticipated features for users and plans to launch a few advanced AI tools for working with images and text soon.

ChatOn app is developed by AIBY .

