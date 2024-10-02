Popular Brunch Franchise Supports Susan G. Komen Mission with Pink Mugs for Cancer Fundraiser

HOUSTON, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, The Toasted Yolk Cafe will be holding its annual Pink Mugs for Cancer fundraiser to support breast cancer research. Starting October 1, 2024, limited-edition pink mugs will be available for purchase in all Toasted Yolk cafes while supplies last. Five dollars from each sale will go directly to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

The Toasted Yolk Cafe

Last year the brand had its most successful Pink Mug campaign to date, raising $10,320 for the foundation. This year it anticipates being able to raise and donate more than $11,500 to the Susan G. Komen Foundation through mug sales alone. The Toasted Yolk Cafe urges all brunch fans to stop in not only for the one-of-a-kind, delicious menu offerings but to help exceed its fundraising goals this October.

"For the past 4 years we have been involved with the Susan G Komen Foundation in an effort to help fight breast cancer," said Co-Founder Chris Milton.

"Our relationship with the foundation actually started with a Toasted Yolk server who thought our signature handmade mugs would be a great way to raise money and bring awareness to the cause. At that moment, we decided to design an all-pink mug to symbolize breast cancer awareness. And on top of that, we wanted to contribute financially by donating $5 from every mug sold. Four years ago, we started by donating just $1,000. Last year we donated more than $10,000, and this year we are expecting in excess of $11,500 to be donated.

Our mugs for a cause fundraising is just part of the commitment we have at all of our more than 40 Toasted Yolk Cafes to give back to our community. We also have adopted a literacy program that rewards elementary students for reading through our bookmark program. We are also committed to enriching local school libraries to ensure they are stocked with books and reading materials."

For more information and the location nearest you, visit thetoastedyolk.com and follow The Toasted Yolk on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About The Toasted Yolk Cafe

The Toasted Yolk Cafe is a full-service neighborhood eatery featuring reimagined interpretations of traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch classics. Founded by longtime friends Chris Milton and Mathew DeMott in Houston, Texas in 2010, The Toasted Yolk is committed to unwavering quality of food, farm-to-table freshness and unmatched service. Its menus are tailored to meals enjoyed throughout the day, allowing diners to enjoy egg specialties and coffee in the morning, boozy cocktails and savory pancakes at brunch, and a variety of delicious salads, sandwiches and soups at lunch. The Toasted Yolk currently operates 40 locations throughout the South with more than 14 units in the development process in Texas, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and Arizona. For more information, visit thetoastedyolk.com and follow The Toasted Yolk on Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Michael Fandel, Galiant Solutions, Inc.

[email protected] ❘ 888.698.7612

SOURCE The Toasted Yolk Cafe