Popular Fast-Casual Restaurant, honeygrow Partners with DailyPay to Boost Hiring and Employee Tenure

In an Effort to Provide its Employees with Financial Wellness Tools, honeygrow Implements Popular On-Demand Pay Benefit

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- honeygrow, the Philadelphia-based fast-casual concept, is joining forces with DailyPay – the leader in on-demand pay. Through this partnership, honeygrow's restaurant employees can now access their earned pay after completing a shift. Ultimately, DailyPay's benefit allows employees to access their pay as they earn it, eliminating the need for payday loans and overdraft fees as they can pay bills, save, spend, or invest on their own schedules.

DailyPay, honeygrow

"Customers have many choices in the QSR and fast-casual space. The strength of a restaurant's employees is a primary differentiator when making that choice," said Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO honeygrow. "We want our team to be happy and set up for success. As we've seen folks positively react to the idea of on-demand pay, DailyPay simply made sense."

Founded in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, honeygrow is an emerging, fast-casual restaurant with 29 locations throughout Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia. The company will utilize DailyPay as a financial wellness benefit for its employees. With DailyPay, honeygrow employees will be in the driver's seat of their financial health. A survey conducted by DailyPay found that 85% of those who use a daily pay benefit claim that it enables them to budget and pay large monthly bills like rent, utilities and car payments.

honeygrow is among the latest QSRs to implement DailyPay. In doing so, honeygrow can remain competitive in attracting and retaining skilled talent. DailyPay's survey found that employers who provide on-demand pay through DailyPay are able to recruit and fill open positions in half the time (52%). The survey also found that 74% of DailyPay users say having access to their earned income has helped reduce their financial stress, making them more productive at work.

About honeygrow:

honeygrow is on a mission to bring people together through wholesome and simple foods. Founded in 2012, the Philadelphia-based company specializes in craveable and customizable stir-frys, salads and honeybars. Using only the highest quality foods, honeygrow provides a robust variety of nutrition-forward options for customers across a wide range of lifestyles. honeygrow currently has 29 locations across the Northeast. For more information about honeygrow, visit www.honeygrow.com and follow honeygrow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About DailyPay

DailyPay, Inc., powered by its industry-leading technology platform, is on a mission to build a new financial system. Partnering with America's best-in-class employers, including Dollar Tree and Adecco, DailyPay is the recognized leader in on-demand pay. Through its massive data network, proprietary funding model, and connections into over 6,000 endpoints in the banking system, DailyPay works to ensure that money is always in the right place at the right time for employers, merchants, and financial institutions. DailyPay is building technology and the mindset to reimagine the way money moves, from the moment work starts. DailyPay is headquartered in New York City, with operations based in Minneapolis. For more information, visit www.dailypay.com/press.

Media Contacts

David Schwarz

Email: [email protected]

Adriana Ball

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE DailyPay