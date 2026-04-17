Popular Global Bakery Café Paris Baguette Opens New Location in Owings Mills

French-Inspired Bakery Café to Host 'Soft Opening' on April 20, 2026

OWINGS MILLS, Md., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris Baguette, the globally recognized bakery café known for its handcrafted pastries, breads, and cakes, is set to open its newest Maryland location at Metro Centre at Owings Mills, at 10309 Grand Central Ave., Suite 120, Owings Mills, MD 21117, further enhancing the mixed-use destination's dynamic retail and dining experience. Metro Centre Owings Mills is a premier mixed-use community developed and managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD

A new level of indulgence has arrived. Paris Baguette brings refined flavors, handcrafted pastries, and an elevated café experience to Metro Centre. Designed for mornings, meetings, and moments worth savoring.📍 Metro Centre Owings Mills. Live closer. Live better.

The new café will host a Friends & Family Opening on Sunday, April 19, 2026, followed by a Soft Opening on Monday, April 20, 2026, inviting guests to experience its signature menu of freshly baked goods, artisan cakes, sandwiches, and specialty beverages.

Paris Baguette continues its rapid expansion across North America, bringing its signature blend of French-inspired baking and community-centered hospitality to new markets.

"We are excited to bring Paris Baguette to Owings Mills and create a space that delivers not only high-quality baked goods, but also a welcoming environment where the community can gather and connect," said a Paris Baguette representative in a previously released statement.

Located in the heart of Metro Centre, the café joins a growing collection of curated retail and dining destinations within one of Baltimore County's premier mixed-use developments.

"The addition of Paris Baguette represents exactly the type of high-quality, experience-driven tenant we are bringing to Metro Centre," said Ken Bernstein, Senior Vice President of Commercial Leasing at David S. Brown Enterprises. "This concept elevates our retail mix while creating a daily destination for residents, office tenants, and the broader Owings Mills community."

"From the moment we began discussions, it was clear that Paris Baguette aligns perfectly with the vision for Metro Centre," said Noah Adler, Commercial Leasing Associate. "We are excited to introduce a brand that delivers exceptional quality and a strong sense of community—something guests will feel the moment they walk through the doors."

The Owings Mills location will offer dine-in, takeout, and catering services, providing a versatile destination for everything from morning coffee to meetings and celebrations.

As Metro Centre continues to evolve, the addition of Paris Baguette reinforces its position as a premier hub for luxury living, Class A office space, and elevated retail experiences.

About Paris Baguette

Paris Baguette is a global bakery café brand offering a wide selection of freshly baked breads, pastries, cakes, and beverages. With a commitment to quality craftsmanship and innovation, Paris Baguette delivers a warm and inviting café experience designed to bring people together. The brand continues to expand rapidly across North America and internationally.

About Metro Centre at Owings Mills

Metro Centre at Owings Mills is a premier mixed-use development in Baltimore County, Maryland, offering a vibrant blend of luxury residential living, Class A office space, retail, dining, and hospitality. Anchored by transit-oriented convenience, Metro Centre serves as a dynamic destination for professionals, residents, and visitors alike.

About David S. Brown Enterprises

David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD. is a full-service real estate development, construction, leasing, and management company with a long-standing history of delivering high-quality residential and commercial communities throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. The company is known for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and community impact.

Media Contact:

Ashley Effinger

Marketing Department

David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD.

[email protected]

(410) 363-3434

SOURCE David S. Brown Enterprises, LTD.