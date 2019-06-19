Popular Ticketing Platform Ticketbud Announces Integration with Salesforce

The Salesforce connector helps organizations streamline, reduce duplication of data and bring various functions together into a connected interface. It enables easy reporting on opportunities generated from events, as well as sending segmented emails prior to and following events, from within Salesforce.

"Given the size of our events, we don't have the luxury of time to manually import data. Automating this process by connecting Ticketbud to Salesforce is invaluable to our pipeline management. It ensures data continuity, minimizes manual mistakes and allows us to evaluate and take action on trends." Teri Smart, Forefront Networks

"The launch of the Ticketbud Salesforce Connector is a major milestone. Salesforce is an essential tool for many large events. Providing an integration to Salesforce separates the smaller ticketing platforms from the major ticketing providers. This is just one of several powerful integrations Ticketbud is launching in 2019. Ticketbud continues to grow, innovate and deliver incredible value to event organizers." Kayhan Ahmadi, CEO of Ticketbud.

Ticketbud is committed to continuous improvement, with ongoing enhancements to make the ticketing experience easier for event organizers. A key part of this strategy is integration with business apps and tools like Salesforce that customers use every day.

Learn more - Integrating Events with Salesforce

About Ticketbud :

Ticketbud is a user friendly, all-in-one event management and ticketing platform with all-inclusive pricing and real customer support. Organizers are in control with flexible payout options providing early access to funds, powerful tools and integrations, comprehensive reporting and complete access to event data at no extra cost. With the flexibility to customize (including white-label solutions), event organizers worldwide trust Ticketbud.

Visit Ticketbud today and request a demo . It's free to sign up and start planning.

Ticketbud and Ticketbud LLC are registered trademarks of Ideabud LLC, in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Ticketbud

Related Links

https://ticketbud.com

