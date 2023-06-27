Population Media Center's (PMC) Collaboration in Nepal Achieves Impactful Change through Entertainment

News provided by

Population Media Center

27 Jun, 2023, 17:34 ET

BURLINGTON, Vt. and Nepal, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For a mere 91 cents, individuals contributed to transforming social norms that hinder child marriage, enhancing adolescent reproductive health, and reducing violent discipline for children in Nepal.

This groundbreaking achievement was made possible by the Population Media Center (PMC), an organization dedicated to creating life-changing popular entertainment for a more equitable and sustainable world.

Continue Reading
Students in Nepal listen to PMC radio drama
Students in Nepal listen to PMC radio drama

PMC's recent collaboration in Nepal resulted in the creation of an entertaining fictional radio show called Rope Guna Fal ("You Reap What You Sow"). This captivating program successfully engaged an estimated 325,026 Nepalis every week, with PMC spending only $0.91 per loyal listener. The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and The Kendeda Fund provided funding for this initiative, which was produced in partnership with Antenna Foundation Nepal. Throughout the 104-episode story, the show inspired loyal listeners who eagerly awaited each episode, ultimately becoming local change-makers themselves.

Rajan Parajuli, PMC's Country Director in Nepal, remarked, "We have observed significant shifts in intention and behaviors on parenting, child marriage, and adolescent reproductive health among regular listeners. PMC's multi-issue approach allows for nuanced and varied storylines."

Rope Guna Fal focused on addressing crucial local needs in Nepal, including reducing child marriage, improving adolescent sexual and reproductive health, and strengthening parenting skills to enhance child well-being. While the Nepalese government has implemented various programs and policies to tackle these issues, deeply entrenched cultural norms and traditional practices continue to impede progress. PMC recognizes that sustainable change requires collaboration among government bodies, health organizations, schools, service providers, and community members, to create an enabling environment for transformation.

The show prompted 54,000 listeners to intend to stop child marriage, 88,000 listeners to believe in open discussions about sexually transmitted diseases among adolescents, and 72,000 listeners to reject violent discipline as a form of child rearing. In fact, listeners were 3.8 times more likely than non-listeners to take action against child marriage.

PMC's role in the ecosystem is clear: to create award-winning, popular entertainment for TV, radio, or the web that positively transforms lives. By tapping into human hearts and minds, PMC stories featuring relatable characters and familiar communities empower listeners to understand their own agency and make impactful choices.

By harnessing the power of storytelling, PMC challenged child marriage norms, improved reproductive health for adolescents, and strengthened parenting skills in Nepal.

About Population Media Center
Population Media Center (PMC) is a nonprofit organization that creates life-changing popular entertainment to improve the health and well-being of people around the world. With a focus on addressing social and environmental issues, PMC produces and distributes captivating media content, including TV shows, radio dramas, and web series. By engaging audiences with relatable characters and storylines, PMC inspires positive behavior change and fosters a more equitable and sustainable world.

SOURCE Population Media Center

Also from this source

Population Media Center's Debut Podcasts Nominated for The Ambies

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.